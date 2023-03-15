scorecardresearch
Imran Khan arrest Live Updates: Former Pak PM’s supporters clash with the police, fight tear gas as protests break out

Pakistan Protests Live: Khan said that he doesn’t understand why there was an attack on the people when he had already assured that he would be present in court on March 18.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Imran Khan arrest | Pakistan Protests | Imran Khan Live updates
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party scuffle with riot police officers in Lahore. (Image: AP/PTI)
Pakistan protests over Imran Khan’s arrest Live Updates: Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gathered on the streets in major Pak cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, to protest his arrest.

Policemen were seen at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday where they had arrived to arrest him after an Islamabad district and sessions court issued arrest warrants yet again in the Toshakhana case. Khan addressed his supporters and told them that more attempts will be made to arrest him and that the people should conitnue the fight against the government, as per multiple media reports.

Later in a video message, Imran called the arrest as “part of the London plan” and claimed that an agreement had been signed to put him in jail, as per ANI report. Khan further stated that he doesn’t understand why there was an attack on the people when he had already assured that he would be present in court on March 18.

Pakistan Police on Tuesday was also reported to fire tear gas into the premises of Imran Khan’s house in Lahore to disperse people, who had gathered at his residence. To get live updates on pakistan protests over Imran Khan’s arrest, stay tuned with financialexpress.com.

Live Updates

Protests in Pakistan over Imran Khan’s arrest: Khan said that there will be many more attempts to arrest him and that the people should conitnue the fight against the government.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 09:40 IST

