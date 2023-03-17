Imran Khan arrest case: Pakistan court rejects ex-PM’s plea to suspend warrant to appear in court – Top Updates

In a fresh development, a Pakistan court has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyers’ petition to suspend a warrant on his name to appear in court in the Toshakhana case, a graft case linked to his term in office. This development increases the likelihood that the police will try to apprehend Imran Khan, who has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, again, AP reported.

Imran Khan was removed from office in April. He faces various charges, including terrorism and corruption. He was accused of threatening a female judge. But when police tried to detain him after he failed to show up at a court hearing, clashes erupted near his residence. He is now due to appear in an Islamabad court, on Saturday to answer allegations about illegally selling state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets.

Here are the other latest updates on the Imran Khan Toshakhana case:

Over 20 people were arrested in connection with the incidents arising from supporters engaging in pitched battles with Pakistan police. They were charged under various laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act. According to the complainants, the activists of the banned Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) harassed and closed down shopkeepers and forced them to shut down their shops. The party’s workers claimed that they followed the orders of Khan and Qureshi.

The two-day-long confrontation between the supporters of former Prime Minister Khan and the law enforcers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led to a breakdown in the country’s political and economic situation, a report by the Nation said.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition of the chairman of the country’s ruling party, seeking the suspension of arrest warrants issued in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The court, which reserved its verdict earlier, directed the authorities to arrest Khan on March 18.

Legal proceedings against the ousted PM started after he was removed from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held nationwide protest rallies demanding a snap election. In one such protest, he was shot and wounded as well.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan on the other hand released a statement denouncing the law enforcers’ violations of human rights. In response, Khan thanked the organization for its stance on upholding the country’s constitution and rule of law. The former prime minister also reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law.