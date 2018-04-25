Imran Khan and Bushra Maneka marriage in trouble, say reports; reason is quite unbelievable!

Merely months after tying the nuptial knot, the couple is now living separately

Pakistani politician Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Maneka, now his third wife, is believed to be on the rocks. Merely months after tying the nuptial knot, the couple is now living separately, Pakistani Urdu newspaper Daily Ummat and Times of Islamabad have reported. The reports say that Maneka has returned to her maternal home following a domestic dispute over the ex-cricketer’s pet dogs.

The report further says that Imran’s pet dogs, who were expelled from his palatial house on the directions of Maneka, have returned. The dogs were seen wandering around the house. Earlier, Khan, who is the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, had quashed the rumours about kicking out his dog, ‘Sheru’, saying the canine had died a few years ago.

As per reports, the presence of dogs interfered in the religious activities of Maneka. Another reason cited for the dispute in Pakistani media reports is the overstay of Maneka’s son at Imran’s Bani Gala residence. As a pre-marriage agreement, Imran and Maneka had reportedly agreed that no member from latter’s family shall be living at Imran’s residence for a longer period.

Some reports said that Imran’s sisters were living at Bani Gala and were actively taking part in its renovation work. However, Maneka didn’t appreciate his sister’s interference in the renovation.

The marriage between Khan and Maneka, a spiritual healer, took place last month amid the high media frenzy in Pakistan. Maneka, in her 40s, comes from Wattoo clan of which Manekas are sub-clan. This was Maneka’s second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.

Imran’s party, PTI, had posted photos of the marriages and posted congratulatory messages for the newly wedded couple. For Imran, it was his third marriage, the first two being Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.