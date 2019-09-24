Imran Khan admits Pakistan Army, ISI trained terror groups, provided safe havens – WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says joining the US in fight against terrorism was biggest blunders. (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted that his country provided safe havens to terrorists and trained them in the name of jihad. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think-tank in New York, Khan said that Islamabad committed biggest blunders by joining the United States in the fight against terrorism. In his opinion, Khan said that the previous governments should not have pledged what they could not deliver. He said that Pakistan should have remained neutral as that would have served its interest.

When asked about US Defence Secretary James Mattis remark that he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country because of the radicalisation of society and the availability of nuclear weapons, Khan said, “Pakistan by joining the US after 9/11 committed biggest blunders. 70,000 Pakistanis died in this. I do not think James Mattis fully understands why Pakistan became radicalised.”

Explaining why Pakistan is being branded as a nation that is breeding terrorism, he sought to blame the United States for the crisis. “There is a just a short history which everyone may or may not know. In the 1980s, when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, Pakistan, helped by the US, organised the resistance to the Soviets. The resistance was organised by Pakistani ISI (spy agency)…. training militants who were invited from all over the Muslim world to do jihad against the Soviet Union. So we created these militant groups to fight the Soviets… then, of course, fighting the Soviets, Jihad was glorified. And I never forget when Ronald Reagan invited the Mujaheddin leaders to Washington.”

Watch Video: Imran Khan accepts Pakistan trained terrorist groups



“Come 1989, Soviets leave Afghanistan. The United States packs up and leaves Pakistan. We were left with these groups. Then comes 9/11 and Pakistan again joins the US in the war against terror. We had trained these guys to fight jihad and it was a great idea. And now we are telling the groups that it is terrorism. At least, We should have stayed neutral.”

He said that there could be no military solution in Afghanistan and urged US President Donald Trump to resume the peace talks. The peace talks were suspended by Trump recently after a terror attack in Afghanistan left one US soldier dead.