‘If it rains on us, it will storm on them’: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; top developments so far

“If it rains on us, it will storm on them. I hope we have finished the episode and everyone understood,” Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman. (Image – Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki)

The Israeli military has said that it has carried out major raids targetting Iranian infrastructure in Syria after receiving rocket fire along the Syrian border in the wee hours of Thursday. “If it rains on us, it will storm on them. I hope we have finished the episode and everyone understood,” AFP quoted Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as saying at a security conference. Lieberman claimed that Israeli raids hit “nearly all Iranian infrastructure in Syria”.

The Israeli raids come hours after it claimed that its forces received around 20 rockets fired from Syria in the occupied Golan Heights region at around midnight. Israel has blamed that the missile attacks were carried out by Iran’s Al-Quds force and that its anti-missile system intercepted four of the projectiles while the rest did not land in its territory. Quds is the external arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The attack on the Syrian border in the wee hours of Thursday morning is pegged as one of the heaviest since the civil war started in the troubled nation in 2011. The attack was carried out by the Israeli forces on the Iran occupied region of the country in Golan Heights. This happens to be the first direct attack launched by Israel on Iran from Syria. As per reports, there has not been any reported loss of life.

The attack was carried out at around 12.10 a.m on Thursday. The Israeli military spokesman said, “We have retaliated but I have no further details about this.” This is not the first time the scuffle between Israel and Iran had spilled over in Syria. It was last month when Israel launched an air strike in Syria targeting Iranian Army which killed as many as seven Iran military personnel. Israel regards Iran as its biggest threat and has repeatedly targeted Iranian forces and allied militia in Syria. Israel attacked the government outposts on April 30 in northern Syria which killed more than a dozen pro-government fighters out of which many of them were Iranians.

The aggression seen on Thursday morning took place less than 24 years after Syrian air defenses shot down two Israeli missiles over the al-Kisweh area in the Damascus countryside.

Here are the top developments in the attacks that have escalated tensions between Israel and Iran to an all-time high:

* Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, “We hit nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria.” “We don’t want an escalation, but won’t let anyone attack us or build an infrastructure to attack us in the future,” Lieberman further added.

* As reported by Syrian Arab News Agency, the Syrian Arab Army air defenses reportedly shot down a number of Israeli missiles which were targeted at the Syrian border on Thursday. As per the Army official, as many as 10 Israeli missiles at Syrian Golan were shot down. This prevented the Israeli forces from reaching the ground targets. Some, however of them managed to hit the air defense battalions, radars, and an ammo depot.

* Lebanese Army said that as many as four Israeli warplanes entered the Lebanese airspace. The violation of Lebanese airspace was done at the same time when the aggression in Syria took place. The authorities have asked the instructors to take shelter in the wake of the latest incident of aggression in Israel.

* Israeli raids overnight hit “nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria”, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said today after strikes Israel says were in response to rocket fire at its forces it blamed on Iran. “We hit nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria,” Lieberman told a security conference. “They need to remember the saying that if it rains on us, it’ll storm on them. I hope we’ve finished this episode and everyone understood.” Israel’s army said today it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria.

* The Israeli Air Force on Twitter wrote about the attack on them. “The IDF has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria in response to the Iranian rocket attack against Israel. Quds force is behind the attack and has played the initial price. IDF remains ready for various scenarios but does not seek to escalate the situation.”

The IDF has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria in response to the Iranian rocket attack against Israel. Quds force is behind attack and has played the initial price. IDF remains ready for various scenarios but does not seek to escalate the situation pic.twitter.com/1h71zRIsuT — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 10, 2018

* Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country would rather face a military confrontation with Iran “now than later”.

* French President Emmanuel Macron has raised his concerns over the latest scuffle in the Middle East. He has called for a de-escalation of tensions in the region after Israel said Iran had launched an overnight rocket strike from Syria on an Israeli military base and that it had responded with its own missiles. “The president has been kept regularly updated. He calls for a de-escalation in the situation,” Macron’s office said in a statement.