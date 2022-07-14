I2U2 leaders focus on food security and clean energy; UAE to invest 2 bn in food parks

At the first I2U2 Leaders summit which took place virtually food security and clean energy were in focus. And at the end of the talks between the four leaders a joint statement issued stated that innovative ways to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems were discussed.

UAE Investment

Under the framework of four nation grouping I2U2, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had announced its decision to invest USD 2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India.

This was announced following the talks between the four leaders at the first ever I2U2 Leaders summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid were present.

The joint statement released at the end of the virtual meeting stated that the focus was on the food security crisis; they all talked about more diversified food production, food delivery system as well as clean energy.

Food Parks

According to the statement India will be providing appropriate land and will also facilitate farmers integration into the food parks. For the overall sustainability of the project, private sectors from the US and Israel will be called to share their expertise and innovative solutions.

The investments are expected to help maximise crop yields, which in turn will help in dealing with the food crisis in the Middle East and South Asia.

Renewable Energy

The members of the West Asia QUAD also agreed to advance hybrid renewable energy projects in Gujarat. This will have 300 megawatts of wind and solar capacity.

All the four leaders expressed determination to leverage well-established markets and to build inclusive and innovative and science based solutions which will enhance food security.

What did the PM say?

Prime Minister Modi in his speech virtually said that the four countries have identified joint projects in many sectors and a roadmap too has been prepared to help in moving them forward.

According to him, under the I2U2 framework the four countries have agreed to increase joint investment in six investments in six critical areas. These include energy, transportation, space, water, food security and health.

In his speech he talked about the cooperative framework of grouping which is a good model for practical cooperation in the midst of increasing global uncertainties.

“By mobilising the mutual strengths of our countries – capital, expertise and markets – we can accelerate our agenda, and contribute significantly to the global economy,” the Prime Minister said.