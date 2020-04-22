  • MORE MARKET STATS

I wish him well. Good luck: Donald Trump on reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s ill health

By:
Published: April 22, 2020 10:59:07 AM

Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger.

US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader, Kim Jong un, Kim Jong un surgery, kim jong un healthTrump said he has had a very good relationship with Kim Jong un.

US President Donald Trump wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “well” amid reports of him undergoing a serious surgery.

“Well, these are reports that came out, and we don’t know. I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I wish him well because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that’s a very serious condition, as you know,” Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.

CNN on Monday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader is in grave danger after undergoing a surgery.

“I’ve said it and I’ve said it many times, if somebody else were in this position, we would’ve been right now at war with North Korea and we’re not at war and we’re nowhere close to war with North Korea,” Trump said.

“I just have to say to Kim Jong-un I wish him very good luck… I mean, they came out with very, very serious medical reports. Nobody’s confirmed that. It’s was CNN that came out, so when CNN comes out with a report I don’t place too much credence in it,” Trump said.

