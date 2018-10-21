Hurricane Michael: Death toll mounts to 36

The latest death toll comes 20 days after the storm hit the Florida Panhandle. (ANI)

The death toll for Hurricane Michael has risen to 36. According to CNN, people from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia are among those who have lost their lives as a result of the deadly storm. The latest death toll comes 20 days after the storm hit the Florida Panhandle. Before speeding to Florida Panhandle, the dreaded storm had also wreaked havoc in Central America, where 13 people were reported dead. Hours before making a landfall, the storm had upgraded from Category 3 to 4, making it one of the strongest storms to hit Florida Panhandle in recent history Terming it as “extremely dangerous”, the National Weather Service had deemed the storm as life-threatening.