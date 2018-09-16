Hurricane Florence: Death toll rises to 8

The storm, that has already battered both North Carolina and South Carolina states, has already left nearly one million people without electricity. (ANI)

The death toll in Hurricane Florence, that struck North Carolina on Friday rose to eight.

The eight people, who died in the calamity, also include a mother and her child. CNN quoted the sheriff’s office, as saying, that two persons died in Duplin County, North Carolina due to flash flooding.

With reduced winds, causing Florence to be downgraded as a tropical storm, the hurricane has left a trail of destruction in the Carolinas, flattening hundreds of trees and houses and torrential rains, leading to the swelling of rivers, and triggering massive flooding.

Forecast of heavy downpour is expected in both South and North Carolina in the next few days, according to officials. A state of emergency has been already declared in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

Rescue and relief operations swiftly began as the storm made landfall, braving the obstacles and heavy rains. Although, scores of pumps have been installed to flush out excess water, officials have requested citizens to move out to safer places.

Around 9,700 National Guard soldiers and civilians have been deployed with high-water vehicles, helicopters and boats to help stranded people.

The White House said that President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for North Carolina, ordering federal aid in the regions affected by Hurricane Florence. Trump is expected to visit the areas once the storm weakens and the conditions improve thereafter.