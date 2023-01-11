Hundreds of flights across US grounded following FAA computer system outage

All flights across the United States of America (USA) were grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) computer system, said US media reports, on Wednesday. The FAA was working to fix its Notice to Air Missions System.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” tweeted the FAA from its official Twitter handle and added that operations across the National Airspace System were impacted.

The FAA said that it will report the progress with the public on real-time bases.

In another tweet, it said, “Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.”

As per the administration “some functions” were beginning to come back online. However, the National Airspace System operations remained limited.

An FAA system “outage” is forcing ground stops at AUS and other airports in the country, tweeted Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Twitter.

Passengers may face delays in the morning and through the day, it added. Before heading to AUS, “stay in contact with your airline and check flight status”, the airport suggested.

More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday 6:30 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing the reasons. An additional 91 flights within, into, or out of the United States were also canceled, reported international news agency Reuters.

The FAA is the largest transportation agency of the government of the USA. In the country, it regulates all aspects of civil aviation. It also takes care of surrounding international waters.

It was created in August 1958. Later, it became an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation.