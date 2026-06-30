For years, humanoid robots have impressed audiences with staged demonstrations. Now, companies are changing their focus to something far more important that is teaching robots to perform everyday tasks repeatedly in real-world environments. Apptronik, a Texas-based robotics startup backed by Google and Mercedes, believes the key to making humanoids useful lies in giving them a place to learn.

The company has opened “Robot Park,” a nearly 90,000-square-foot training facility in Austin where its Apollo humanoid robots spend every day practicing jobs such as loading boxes onto conveyor belts, sorting toys into bins and carrying out warehouse-style work. The aim is to generate the real-world data needed to make robots more capable and independent.

Apptronik wants Robot Park to become a data factory

Unlike AI chatbots, which learned from enormous collections of text and images available online, humanoid robots lack large-scale datasets that teach them how to interact with the physical world. Apptronik says Robot Park is designed to solve that problem.

Most Apollo robots inside the facility are currently operated remotely while human supervisors stand nearby to guide and monitor their movements. Every action performed by the robots generates valuable training data, which is then used to improve the artificial intelligence models that control them.

“Just like you have a factory to build robots, we have a data factory to generate the kind of data we need,” said Jeff Cardenas, Apptronik’s cofounder and CEO to Business Insider. “This is a robot learning playground.”

The Austin facility operates seven days a week, continuously collecting data that could eventually help Apollo robots work in factories, service industries and even homes. CEO compares today’s humanoid robots to the early days of personal computers

Cardenas believes the humanoid robotics industry is moving beyond simply proving that the technology works. According to him, the next challenge is demonstrating that businesses are willing to pay for these machines before the sector can scale into a profitable industry.

“Humanoids are the personal computer of our time, and if you believe that’s true, we’re in the early ’80s,” Cardenas told Business Insider. “We’re in the word-processing, spreadsheet phase of the game.”

He also envisions a future where Robot Parks are established across multiple countries and eventually opened to the public.

“The dream is to have Robot Parks all over the world, and actually make them open to the public, so people can see how the future is being built,” he told Business Insider.

Apollo robots are already being tested by customers

Apptronik was founded in 2016 after spinning out of the Human-Centered Robotics Laboratory at the University of Texas, where technology developed during the DARPA Robotics Challenge laid the foundation for the company. Although it initially supplied robotic components to other businesses, its long-term ambition was always to develop a general-purpose humanoid robot. The startup has since raised around $1 billion and is valued at more than $5.5 billion.

Mercedes, one of its investors, is already using Apollo robots inside its factories for simple tasks such as delivering components and tools to assembly-line workers. Google’s AI research division, DeepMind, is also using Apollo robots to improve Gemini Robotics, the company’s robotics-focused AI models. Apollo 2 is collecting data while the next version is being built. Apptronik introduced the first Apollo robot in 2023 and is currently working with Apollo 2, an upgraded version featuring improved batteries, motors and sensors.

Designed mainly for customer trials and large-scale data collection, Apollo 2 can operate for up to four hours, stands around six feet tall and can lift as much as 55 pounds using both hands. The company is also developing Apollo 3, which is expected to become its commercial product. However, Cardenas did not reveal when the next-generation robot will be available.

Apptronik is one of several companies trying to commercialize humanoid robots. Elon Musk has outlined a similar strategy for Tesla’s Optimus robots through an “Optimus Academy,” where robots would repeatedly practice different tasks to generate training data. Meanwhile, California-based Figure AI has started deploying its humanoid robots in logistics and distribution centers, while Palo Alto-based 1X plans to ship more than 10,000 humanoid robots to homes later this year.

Oregon-based Agility Robotics is currently among the most commercially advanced players. Its Digit robot is already operating across nine customer facilities, including Amazon, Toyota and logistics company GXO, and the company is preparing for a public listing.

Apptronik is betting on both walking and wheeled robots

Unlike many rivals that are focused only on bipedal humanoids, Apptronik is developing both legged and wheeled versions of Apollo. Cardenas believes walking humanoids will ultimately have the greatest potential because they can eventually perform nearly any physical task a human can. However, he expects wheeled robots to reach customers sooner since they consume less energy and present fewer safety concerns than robots balancing heavy batteries while walking.

The company has already established additional Robot Parks at customer locations worldwide and says more facilities are planned as it expands its robot training network.