How Titanic submarine imploded? Watch these viral bone-chilling videos 

The officials on Thursday informed that the five people on board the Titanic submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”, adding that the passangers likely died in an instant. Soon after the news broke, terrifying videos providing a bone-chilling visual representation of the implosion has gone viral.

Multiple videos have surfaced online which reenact the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the crew in the treacherous depths of the North Atlantic.

One of the old clips, which surfaced on YouTube, shows a military-like vessel suddenly flattening and folding into a taco-shaped piece of metal before tearing apart – leaving behind nothing but air bubbles and shrapnel.

Take a look at the bone-chilling video here:

Another visual representation of the implosion, shows OceanGate’s Titan sub diving towards the seafloor at high speed when it begins to crumble like a stomped tin can and finally blasting into pieces. All these videos shows that implosion happens shockingly fast.

All five people onboard on Submersible are all very sadly died, OceanGate confirms. This video shows how the accident happened with the submarine.

Meanwhile, the authorities informed that some rescuers are still looking for debris to recreate the final moments of the vessel, so that it can be ascertained – what exactly happened.

The officials also said that the analysis found debris on the seafloor – 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, which was consistent with the implosion of the ill-fated vessel’s pressure chamber.

The tragic victims include – OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman Dawood.