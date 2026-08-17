Russian missiles struck the Kryvyi Rih region of Ukraine on Sunday — killing two people and injuring 14 others at an ArcelorMittal steel plant. The company said in a statement that operations had been partially suspended after the attack damaged key production facilities. Ukraine’s largest steel producer was previously attacked in December 2022, with missiles killing a worker and destroying a rolling mill.

“As a result of the attack, the main production facilities of the energy and blast furnace production were damaged and the production processes of the plant were partially halted. Currently, relevant specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and the possibilities and timing of restoring operations,” ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued a statement outlining the extensive damage from Russian strikes across the war-torn country. He confirmed the death of two people in Kryvyi Rih and another in the city of Sumy on Sunday.

“This week alone, 13 regions came under attack. The enemy launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at our cities and communities, most of them ballistic missiles of various types,” he added.

Impact of attack against ArcelorMittal plant

A statement shared by ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih confirmed the death of two employees while 14 others were injured. The plant also suffered extensive damage to some of its production facilities — forced to announce a partial suspension of operations.

“The search and rescue operations continue. An emergency response plan has been put into effect. Firefighters, the Department of Labor Protection, rescuers, and medical workers are working at the scene. Those affected by the hostile missile strike are receiving all necessary medical care in the city’s medical facilities,” the company wrote on Sunday morning.

What does ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih produce?

Russian media reports have claimed that the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih “works for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex”. A report by Izvestia cited the Defence Ministry as saying that the plant produced “rolled products for weapons and equipment”.

The metallurgical plant is owned by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal through its parent multinational corporation ArcelorMittal. It reportedly specialises in the production of long steel products — in particular rebar and wire rod made of ordinary and low-alloy steel grades. It also produces sinter, concentrate, coke, pig iron, steel, long and shaped rolled products.

“We emphasize that our enterprise is a civilian object of the mining and metallurgical industry and we strongly condemn such insidious enemy attacks,” the company statement reiterated.

Ukraine war prompts impairment charges for ArcelorMittal

According to the annual report released by ArcelorMittal in March, operations in Ukraine have been impacted severely amid the war. The company said that Russia had also blocked ports in Odessa — “complicating and increasing the cost of exports (including steel and iron ore) from Ukraine”. It noted that the ongoing conflict had also caused ArcelorMittal “to record impairment charges”.

“The Company has significant operations in Ukraine, consisting of a steel plant and (captive) mines. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has been operating its open pit mines and steel facilities at various levels of under-capacity since 2022 due to various difficulties (including at 73% and 35% capacity, respectively, in 2025). The Company cannot predict the duration of the idling or of lower production as it will depend on the remaining course of the conflict and the establishment of safe and stable operating and logistical conditions thereafter, as well as potential repairs of any damages sustained,” the annual report for 2025 added.

A half-yearly report presented at the end of July 2026, however, concluded that the Ukraine plant required no asset write-downs. ArcelorMittal said it had performed sensitivity analysis to support its conclusion that no indicator of impairment was present — testing various recovery timelines and using higher, risk-adjusted interest rates to account for ongoing war uncertainties through 2027.