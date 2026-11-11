Microsoft briefly overtook Nvidia in market capitalisation on Tuesday, November 10, for the first time since June 2025, according to Reuters. The change came as Nvidia shares continued to fall, while Microsoft retained a market value of around $3.9 trillion.

The shift comes at a time when Nvidia is facing questions over its CEO, Jensen Huang, following reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company has also launched an independent investigation into the matter.

Microsoft and Nvidia share prices

Nvidia shares fell 6.1% to $167.80 at 10:03 PM AST on Tuesday, November 10, according to Nasdaq‘s intraday data. Microsoft shares also declined, falling 2.1% to $533.70 at the same time.

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However, Microsoft’s investor relations website showed that its market capitalisation stood at $3.9 trillion as of 8:39 PM AST on November 10. The figure was based on data supplied by LSEG.

This helped Microsoft move ahead of Nvidia in the global market value rankings for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

Nvidia board investigates reports involving Jensen Huang

Nvidia’s board announced on November 8 that it was launching an independent investigation after reports that founder and CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors will oversee the investigation, with support from outside independent legal advisers.

The board said it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. It also said the investigation would look into all available information.

Nvidia’s directors expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. They added that the company would share further updates when appropriate.

Huang also addressed the matter in a message to employees on November 8. He said he supported the investigation and would cooperate fully. He also reaffirmed his commitment to Nvidia.

According to Forbes estimates, Huang’s real-time net worth stood at $145.8 billion as of November 10, 2026.

Microsoft’s cloud business reports strong growth

Microsoft reported revenue of $92.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of 19% from the same period last year.

Its net income rose 32% to $36.6 billion, according to the company’s earnings report released on October 28.

The company’s cloud business continued to perform well, with revenue rising 30% to $63.9 billion. Revenue from Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, increased 48%.

Microsoft’s commercial remaining performance obligations also rose 73% to $677 billion. This figure represents the value of contracts that the company has secured but has yet to recognise as revenue.

Its diluted earnings per share increased 32% to $4.92.

The company’s quarterly cash-flow statement showed that it generated $58 billion from its operations. It also spent $39.4 billion on property and equipment during the quarter.

Nvidia reports sharp rise in AI revenue

Nvidia’s latest reported quarter ended on July 26. The chipmaker reported revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% from the same period a year earlier.

Its net income increased 126% to $59.7 billion, according to its earnings report released on August 26.

The company’s Data Centre business brought in $89 billion in revenue, marking a 117% rise from a year earlier. This business supplies the computing infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Nvidia also said its Vera Rubin platform was moving towards full-scale production. Its systems were already running at the facilities of several partners, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Nebius.

For its third fiscal quarter, Nvidia forecast revenue of $108 billion, with a possible variation of 2% above or below that figure.

The company also clarified that its forecast did not include any revenue from Data Centre computing products in China.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.