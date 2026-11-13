Jensen Huang’s fortune is closely linked to Nvidia. However, much of the billionaire CEO’s wealth is not held directly in his name. Instead, about $135 billion worth of Nvidia shares are held through a complex network of trusts and limited liability companies (LLCs) jointly owned with his wife, Lori Huang.

The arrangement, created largely for tax and estate planning purposes, could have significant implications for Huang’s financial future and Nvidia shareholders, according to CNBC.

Huang and his wife jointly own about 800 million Nvidia shares worth roughly $135 billion through these trusts and LLCs, according to CNBC. Huang directly owns about 70 million shares, valued at approximately $12 billion.

It is common for technology founders and executives to hold company shares through trusts, it is less common for a founder to share ownership of most of those holdings equally with a spouse, tax experts told CNBC.

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This structure could make it more difficult to sell large quantities of Nvidia shares, even if circumstances change for the couple or Huang’s position at the company.

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How the Huangs hold their Nvidia shares

The couple’s ownership is spread across several trusts and companies, each serving a different purpose.

According to SEC filings reviewed by CNBC, Jensen and Lori Huang own about 530 million shares as co-trustees of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, established in 1995.

They are also co-trustees of two irrevocable trusts. The Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust holds 31.4 million shares, Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust holds 109 million shares.

Another 135 million shares are held through LLCs, with the Living Trust listed as their sole member.

The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, where Lori Huang serves as president, owns another 69 million shares. The foundation reported $9 billion in net assets in 2024, according to tax filings.

The SEC filing states that “Each of Mr. Huang and his wife may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of, and to exercise shared voting and investment power over,” the shares.

This means that much of Huang’s Nvidia wealth is jointly held rather than directly controlled by him.

The role of the living trust

The living trust, which holds the largest portion of the couple’s Nvidia shares, was created in 1995, two years after Nvidia was founded in 1993.

Trust and estate attorneys told CNBC that it is likely a revocable marital trust.

Living trusts are commonly used by couples to manage assets and avoid the potentially expensive and public probate process when one spouse dies. They can also offer tax benefits.

One major advantage is that when one spouse dies, the surviving spouse can receive a step-up in the tax basis of the entire trust’s assets, rather than just their share.

The arrangement also gives the couple some flexibility.

Unlike irrevocable trusts, a revocable living trust can generally be changed or divided more easily. This could become important if the couple decides to separate.

“It’s like a joint checking account,” said Kathleen Martone, partner at Varnum LLP to CNBC.

However, selling or transferring the shares may not be straightforward. Executives and their trusts often have agreements with companies that restrict the sale or transfer of large amounts of stock.

“In the event they divide shares in their revocable trust, there’s probably transfer restrictions. He may have to hold them for her benefit, and she would get the monetary benefit of the shares but not voting or management rights,” said Leslie Evans, partner at Withers.

“He could retain the stock while Lori receives other assets or an equalization payment.”

Why the irrevocable trusts is important

The more complicated part of the Huangs’ ownership structure involves their irrevocable trusts.

Unlike a revocable trust, an irrevocable trust is generally difficult to change once assets have been transferred into it. The terms typically cannot be altered without the consent of beneficiaries or a court.

Attorneys told CNBC that the Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust is likely an intentionally defective grantor trust.

This is a type of arrangement in which the creator transfers assets into a trust but continues to be treated as the owner for income tax purposes.

The structure allows the creator to lend money to the trust to purchase shares and pay income taxes on its earnings. This can help move wealth outside the creator’s taxable estate while allowing the trust’s assets to grow.

The arrangement can also help the trust avoid capital gains taxes on the appreciation of its shares.

“The trust principal is staying high, my own taxable personal assets are being used to pay the tax, and I’m able to funnel more and more money into the trust,” said Azriel Baer, trust and estates partner at Farrell Fritz, P.C. in New York to CNBC.

The other irrevocable trust, the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, was likely established for the benefit of the couple’s children.

These arrangements could make it difficult for either Jensen or Lori Huang to independently sell or remove the shares held in the trusts.

“An irrevocable trust is its own entity that has its own operational provisions, and so it has some estate and asset protection planning,” Martone said. “Theoretically an irrevocable trust would be protected from a divorcing spouse as a creditor.”

The extent of these protections depends on the terms of each trust and the laws governing them.

California, where the Huangs live, has strict rules when it comes to changing irrevocable trusts.

What this means for Nvidia shareholders

The ownership structure could have implications beyond the Huang family’s estate planning.

For Nvidia shareholders, the trusts may act as a stabilising factor by making it harder for either Jensen or Lori Huang to quickly sell large quantities of shares.

This is particularly relevant because a major sale by a large shareholder can put pressure on a company’s stock.

The structure also differs from situations involving other technology billionaires, where shares have been divided between spouses following a divorce.

In the Huangs’ case, Lori already has a joint ownership interest in a substantial portion of the Nvidia shares through the trusts.

Attorneys also believe that trusts created for the benefit of children are unlikely to be dismantled simply to bring the assets back into the couple’s personal estates.

“If (the trusts) are for the benefit for their kids, there’s no reason to pull them back into their estate,” said Rochelle Schultz, shareholder at Weinstock Manion to CNBC.

Ultimately, Huang’s Nvidia fortune is spread across several layers of ownership, with his wife playing a central role in managing the family’s holdings. The structure was designed primarily for tax and estate planning, it could also make a significant difference to how the family’s Nvidia shares are managed and whether they can be sold in the future.