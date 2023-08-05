How is India helping Sri Lanka with its Unique Digital Identity project?

India has extended crucial financial support to Sri Lanka’s unique digital identity project with an advance payment of INR 450 million. The project is a significant step in the island nation’s digitalization efforts. The funds were handed over on Friday, showing India’s commitment to the initiative.

In a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, key stakeholders, including Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, State Minister of Technology Kanaka Herath, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley, and First Secretary of the Indian High Commission Eldos Mathew, engaged in extensive discussions on the project’s execution.

The Indian High Commissioner presented a substantial contribution of INR 450 million, constituting 15 percent of the total required funds for the successful implementation of the project as an advance payment. Ratnayaka stressed the significance of following a well-defined timeline to ensure a smooth and efficient execution of the project.

Also Read India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership

Acknowledging the project’s profound importance in Sri Lanka‘s economic recovery, Ratnayaka conveyed sincere gratitude to the Indian government for its steadfast support in this undertaking.

Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital Identity Project: Aim and Significance



The core objective of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project (SL-UDI) is to gather biographic and biometric information, such as facial, iris, and fingerprint data, which will be stored in a centralized system to issue identification cards adhering to the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This project’s successful implementation is expected to lead to more effective and efficient delivery of government services, poverty reduction, welfare programs, and financial inclusion by providing better access to banking and other products and services.

The project commenced with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sri Lanka and India in March 2022, and an Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) was established to oversee the project’s progress.

The Government of India is responsible for overseeing the software development for the SL-UDI, supporting Sri Lanka’s digitalization journey.

(With PTI Inputs)