How Imran Khan made perfect use of social media, ‘special CMS app’ to win Pakistan elections

The team of engineers developed an app, known as the Constituency Management System (CMS), which was used keep a tab on every voter which was believed to be supporting Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in the elections.

Imran Khan was a disgruntled man after 2013 Pakistan elections when he was assumingly unable to transform the popular support into electoral gains. At that time, Khan had expressed surprise at the final tally saying that his party didn’t know the art of winning elections. However, this time, PTI went to the elections with a full-fledged strategy, using technology as their lethal weapon. Khan and his party deployed a team of trained techies who had a database of more than 50 million voters, almost 1/4th of the total mandate, a report by the news agency Reuters says. The team of engineers developed an app, known as the Constituency Management System (CMS), which was used keep a tab on every voter which was believed to be supporting Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in the elections.

It is apparently due to the efforts of Khan’s team that once a maverick cricketer is today world’s seventh most followed politician on Twitter with 8.19 mn followers. The party remained secretive about its tech strategy in the elections.

The key task phone app performed for the party was getting supporters to the polls when the government’s own telephone information service giving out polling place locations suffered major problems on election day. Here, the PTI’s app sent notifications to its users, pulling them to the polling stations while the other parties scrambling.

This might have been one reason why Khan’s party managed to win tight-margin races in the elections, says the report.

Speaking to the news agency, an aide of Asad Umar, a lawmaker who won his seat in Islamabad and will be Khan’s new finance minister, said that the app contributed big time to the party in keeping a tab on its voters.

“It’s had a great impact,” said Amir Mughal, tasked with using the app and database. The small CMS unit led by Mughal was useful in mining the database, identifying voters by household, zeroing-in on “confirmed” PTI voters, tagging them on the app, and ensuring they turned out on election day.