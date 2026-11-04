More employee heartbreaks are in store as the layoff wave heads next for the Australian-founded Canva. The popular design platform, a go-to outlet for creative expression across professions is set to initiate a sweeping restructuring round that will impact 1,271 jobs, or 22% of the company’s global workforce.

Of these more than 1,000 employees, some will be asked to leave the company, while others will have to adapt to role changes or relocate.

Canva CEO Melanie Perkins published a memo to employees on Tuesday (US time) titled “An important update on our team,” underscoring that the company was grappling with its “hardest year yet,” as “growth has slowed for the first time in a decade.” The outlined changes are being driven by the effort to “refound Canva.”

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Perkins’ remarks surfaced as an increasing number of companies struggle to adapt to the changing tech worldview and a growing focus on artificial intelligence. Her company has additionally faced competition from AI tools, such as OpenAI’s and Google’s image-generating models. The company had even lowered its growth expectations, changing its 2026 revenue growth forecast from 30% to 20% in August.

How is Canva supporting laid-off employees?

The company’s chief executive confirmed in the memo to employees that everyone leaving Canva will receive at least six months of salary, including statutory entitlements, regardless of the staff member’s location.

“Removing the one-year vesting cliff for those who joined in the past year,” the memo stated further.

Impacted employees will receive twelve months of continued healthcare coverage (in countries where Canva already provides it). Dedicated career support will be offered to employees affected by the overhaul. This will include one-on-one coaching, assistance with interview preparation, and a year of LinkedIn premium. All affected workers will have the opportunity to retain their Canva MacBook.

A significant portion of the company’s Talent Acquisition Team will even help people review their resumes and practice for interviews to find their next potential job.

Moreover, the company is launching the Canva Collective Fund that will provide $10,000 grants to departing employees who wish to start their own venture.

“Whether it’s starting a business or doing something meaningful for their local community, the fund is designed to help get those ideas off the ground,” the CEO memo noted. “Everyone leaving as part of these changes will have until the 14 of December to register their interest, and we won’t take any ownership or equity in what they create.”

Canva has also committed to proactively sharing an opt-in talent directory with investors, partners, and the wider industry network, helping departing employees connect with new roles.

“Twelve months of Canva Care (our EAP), with this coverage also extending to family members,” was also included in the list of offerings granted to impacted Canvanauts.

All major changes happening at Canva

According to Melanie Perkins’ memo, the company is introducing three changes to focus on what already makes Canva stand out.

Simplifying how everyone comes together to build Canva

Reducing subspecialization and collapsing layers to broaden ownership

Co-locating closely connected teams and increasing in-person collaboration

As part of these changes, the Product, Growth and Platform teams will be brought together as one Product Org to manage the complicated navigation between the originally separate teams and reduce complexities associated with handovers and coordination.

“We want to get back to spending more time building, and less time navigating how work gets done,” the memo explained.

In simplifying layers, the company seeks to consolidate overlapping responsibilities and ensure the team has the right mix of skills and experience to eliminate fragmented ownership.

Further detailing the steps linked to the third pointer, the Canva CEO said that the company will continue investing in its global team. The “co-location” step will involve making Sydney the primary home for more of the company’s product teams and those in other Specialties where collaboration is deeply required.

Pushing teams to come together and learn from each other to strengthen connections, the company is also expecting most hybrid employees to spend around two to three days in the office each week, starting January 2027.

“New technology is transforming what people can create, how they create it, and what they expect from the products they use,” Perkins said in the memo, emphasising the new changes had been deliberated over for months.

“Over the past thirteen years, we’ve turned a dream in a pitch deck into a platform used by hundreds of millions of people. None of it would have been possible without the talent, imagination and care of every single person who has been part of this journey. Yet success in our first chapter doesn’t guarantee success in the next. This has been our hardest year yet, and as we shared earlier this year, our growth has slowed for the first time in a decade.”

In light of the major development, the company cancelled non-critical meetings for the rest of the week. Employees have also been allowed to take the day off if needed to process the overhaul without logging it as leave.

Just days into November, leading names such as Canva and Disney are already preparing for massive waves of layoffs. This adds to the huge volume of job cuts reported last month at Amazon, Dropbox, eBay, Electronic Arts, Qualcomm, and Netflix, among others.