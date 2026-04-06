NASA’s successful launch of Artemis II is a major step in human space exploration. The mission, launched on April 1 carried the spacecraft on a 10-day journey around the Moon. Though it will not land, it is designed to test space travel with astronauts onboard which is something not done since the Apollo era.

There were minor glitches during the countdown, but NASA managed to resolve them. The mission shows that the US is moving forward again after years of delays. Originally planned between 2019 and 2021, Artemis II finally took off after multiple postponements.

The mission is also important because it prepares for future lunar landings. NASA is now aiming for Artemis III in 2027 and Artemis IV in 2028, which is expected to include a human landing.

China v/s US and their lunar missions

The United States and China are both aiming to send humans to the Moon, but their strategies are very different.

The US is working through the Artemis programme, which includes partnerships with international space agencies and private companies. This makes it a collaborative effort, but also adds complexity and delays.

China, on the other hand, is following a more controlled and steady approach. Its lunar programme, known as the Chang’e Project, has been carried out in clear phases ie, from orbiting the Moon to landing rovers and bringing back samples.

China has also built its own space station and developed its human spaceflight programme step by step since 2003. Analysts often point out that China tends to meet its timelines more consistently than the US.

As Researcher Dean Cheng told CBC, “One of the striking things about the Chinese space program has been that they don’t make too many predictions. But the ones that they do, they absolutely fulfill.”

Is this a new space race or something different?

Many experts are debating whether this is truly a “space race” like the Cold War era. During the Cold War, the US and the Soviet Union competed directly for technological and political dominance. Milestones like Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin’s flight, and Apollo 11 were all part of that race.

Today’s situation is more complex. The US is working with allies like Canada, Europe and Japan. China is working largely on its own but with long-term planning. Kevin Olsen,Canadian research fellow at the UK Space Agency within Oxford’s Department of Physics has a different perspective. He told CBC, “It’s something bigger than that,” he said. “It’s a stepping stone to go further from the moon. We’re not just there to claim a piece of it. We’re not just there to get resources. We’re there to explore for the benefit of all mankind.”

Still, the competition is real, even if it is not officially called a race. The timeline for returning humans to the Moon is influenced by political goals as much as scientific ones.

NASA is targeting 2028 for a lunar landing, but some experts doubt this deadline. Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy at The Planetary Society, told CBC, “China has been building up its lunar spaceflight ambitions… It is a helpful way to galvanize political support.”

There is also a strong push to achieve this milestone within a specific political timeline in the US. This adds urgency but also pressure on NASA to deliver. Past deadlines have already been missed. In 2019, the US had aimed to return to the Moon by 2024, but that did not happen.

Moon’s south pole is becoming the main target

Both the US and China are focusing on the Moon’s south pole. This region is believed to contain water ice in permanently shadowed craters. This resource is extremely valuable. Water can be used for drinking, breathing and even making rocket fuel. Dreier explained its importance on CBC, “You take water, you separate the two molecules, you can make rocket fuel. We can breathe oxygen, you can drink it.” Because of this, the country that reaches the south pole first may get the best locations for future bases.

Private companies are changing the dynamics for the US

One key difference from the Cold War era is the role of private companies. NASA is relying on companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to build critical parts of its lunar programme. While this allows innovation, it also creates uncertainty. Dreier explained this concern, “If Jeff Bezos wanted to tomorrow, he could shut down Blue Origin and walk away from this entire thing… it is a lot of power to imbue in a handful of individuals.”

This dependency makes the US programme less predictable compared to China’s state-driven model.

China’s steady progress versus America’s early lead

China has not yet conducted a human mission around the Moon, which gives the US an early advantage with Artemis II. However, China is targeting a human landing by 2030, while the US aims for 2028. Given China’s track record of meeting its goals, this timeline is taken seriously by experts. Cheng described the long-term nature of this competition clearly, “This new race is not a sprint like Apollo, but a marathon.” This means that consistency and long-term presence may matter more than who gets there first.

Beyond prestige, the real goal is long-term presence

Unlike the Apollo missions, the current push is not just about landing on the Moon and returning.

Both countries want to build a sustained presence. This includes lunar bases, regular missions and eventually using the Moon as a stepping stone for Mars.

Cheng raised an important point about long-term influence: “If there are constant Chinese missions and rare American missions, what makes you think the language of space travel will be English?”

This explains that the competition is also about setting global standards for future space exploration.

Artemis II marks the beginning, not the finish line

The Artemis II mission does not land on the Moon, but it plays a critical role. It proves that the spacecraft can safely carry humans into deep space again. It also shows that the US is back in serious contention in lunar exploration. At the same time, China’s steady progress ensures that the competition will continue to intensify.