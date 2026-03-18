In the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz has become the centre of a global crisis. The conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran is now in its third week, and most of the world’s energy shipments are stuck. Yet, Indian tankers are still moving.

Instead of relying on military threats, India has used careful diplomacy, showing “Strategic Autonomy.” In the past three days, three Indian-flagged vessels — LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, and crude oil tanker Jag Laadki — passed safely through the strait.

Iran’s View: Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali, speaking at the 2026 India Today Conclave, called the safe passage a sign of “historical friendship.” Tehran is presenting itself as a “reasonable actor” to countries that refuse to join the US military coalition.

However, some reports from Reuters and The Telegraph say Iran asked India to release three tankers, reportedly Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, that were seized in February.

New Delhi has denied any formal “deal” or exchange. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Talking has yielded results,” but added that there is no blanket arrangement in place.

US media: Trump calls on allies to “protect their own”

While Indian tankers are cruising through Hormuz safely, in the United States, media coverage shows President Donald Trump’s growing frustration with allies. Outlets like PBS and Axios report that Trump wants countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil, including China, Japan, and European nations, to send warships to “police” the strait.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory… it’s the place from which they get their energy.” – President Donald Trump

The US media is largely portraying this as a shift in the administration’s approach. The US clearly does not want to bear the full cost of protecting global shipping lanes. Meanwhile, according to CNN, the US intelligence sources note that Trump had been warned that military action could lead to a blockade. This makes his public surprise over the Strait closure appear politically motivated.

American outlets are focused on cracks in the alliance. CNN’s live updates show Trump increasingly isolated, repeatedly criticizing allies for their “rebuff” and reporting the economic impact of disrupted energy flows. Coverage includes the Hormuz crisis as a test of US leadership, adding that Europeans may eventually provide defensive help but remain wary of escalation.

The India-Iran angle is often a footnote, showing a pragmatic sidestep by a major oil buyer filling gaps where multilateral efforts stall. Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal similarly report Trump’s demands, the rejections from Japan and Australia, and the pressure on global oil buyers

Europe: Refusing to be drawn in

European and UK outlets have taken a more balanced and cautious approach. The BBC calls India’s diplomacy a model of “reason and coordination,” quoting Jaishankar on results achieved through dialogue rather than confrontation. The report includes safe passages for tankers and India’s balancing act between US/Israel ties and long-standing relations with Iran, while also adding the energy challenges for Indian households.

Across the Atlantic, European media focus is on resistance to US pressure. Outlets like The Guardian report a “uniformly negative” response to Trump’s call for a “Hormuz Coalition.”

Germany & UK: Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have clearly said they will not join a wider war. German officials questioned what “a handful of European frigates” could achieve that the U.S. Navy cannot.

The EU is prioritising defensive missions, such as potentially extending Operation Aspides, rather than joining a US- led offensive.

According to The Telegraph, European analysts point to India’s success as proof that careful diplomacy, rather than sending more warships, is the safest way to reopen the strait without risking a global economic crisis.

On the other hand, Finland has urged India to step in and help ease tensions between the United States and Iran, calling for an immediate ceasefire as the Middle East conflict intensifies. Finnish President Alexander Stubb highlighted India’s potential role in brokering peace, pointing to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent calls for de-escalation. Stubb said, “We need a ceasefire. I’m wondering if India can actually get involved. We saw Foreign Minister Jaishankar call for a ceasefire to calm things down.”

Other outlets spotlight Europe’s reluctance and the possibility that Russia could benefit from higher energy prices, while noting that selective passages, including for Turkey- and Pakistan-bound vessels, show bilateral talks can work where broad coalitions fail.

Across media coverage, India’s Hormuz arrangement is seen as a rare bright spot of effective diplomacy in a fracturing global scene. US outlets focus on Trump’s frustration and NATO strains, while international media give more attention to India’s LPG lifeline, the 22 vessels still stranded, and Europe’s cautious stance as sensible risk management.

Iran has mostly restricted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, and up to 40–50% of India’s crude imports. In response, New Delhi reached out to Tehran directly.