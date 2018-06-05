Hours after flag meeting Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K

Within hours of a flag meeting to maintain ceasefire on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Rangers fired mortars at Indian positions on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Within hours of a flag meeting to maintain ceasefire on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Rangers fired mortars at Indian positions on Tuesday. Police said around 1 a.m. the Pakistan Rangers fired two-to-three mortars in the Akhnoor sector of the IB.

“Border Security Force (BSF) troopers did not retaliate. No casualty or damage was caused in the Pakistani shelling,” a police officer said.

On Monday, a sector commanders level flag meeting was held in Suchetgarh between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers for two hours. The meeting was held on Pakistan’s request and the two sides agreed to respect the ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.