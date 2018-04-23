Horrific! Man’s nose cut off by in-laws over ‘love marriage’ in Pakistan

Two brothers cut off the nose of a man married to their sister as an act of revenge for marrying without the family’s consent in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said today. (PTI)

Two brothers cut off the nose of a man married to their sister as an act of revenge for marrying without the family’s consent in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said today. The victim, identified as Tanveer, had married with the sister of Saeed Ahmed and Haji Ahmed without receiving the consent of the bride’s family in Dera Ghazi Khan in the province, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Tanveer was invited to a feast by his brothers-in-law last night, where they beat him and cut off his nose as an act of revenge, the officer said. The victim was rushed to district headquarters hospital Rajanpur for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, the paper said. His wife’s brothers have been arrested, police said.