The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran peace agreement has raised hopes that oil supplies to India and other Asian countries will soon improve. But energy experts say a full return to normal is likely to take months, not weeks.

On June 17, 2026, Washington and Tehran signed an interim memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending months of conflict in the Gulf and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes.

The announcement immediately calmed markets. Brent crude, which had surged above $115-$119 a barrel during the height of the crisis, fell and was trading in the high-$70s to low-$80s range by June 19.

But while the agreement has reduced fears of further disruptions, analysts say it marks the beginning of recovery, not the end of the crisis.

Oil tankers still need weeks to reach Asian ports, fuel reserves across the region remain depleted, some energy facilities have been damaged, and questions remain about whether the fragile peace will hold.

How serious is the disruption?

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz triggered one of the biggest supply shocks the oil market has ever experienced. Before the conflict, the strait handled between 15 million and 21 million barrels of crude oil every day, along with around 20% of the world’s LNG trade.

At the height of the crisis, tanker traffic through the waterway collapsed to about 15% of normal levels. Governments around the world were forced to respond. The International Energy Agency coordinated the release of more than 400 million barrels from emergency reserves. The United States alone released 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Asian countries felt the impact most because more than four-fifths of the oil and LNG moving through Hormuz is destined for Asia. Some energy facilities were also damaged during the bombing, including Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, the world’s largest LNG terminal.

What is happening now?

The first signs of recovery are already visible.

According to shipping data tracked by Bloomberg, seven Iranian supertankers carrying roughly 14 million barrels of oil left Chabahar on June 19. Combined with earlier departures, around 10 to 11 tankers carrying close to 20 million barrels of oil are now heading toward Asian markets, much of it bound for China.

The United States officially lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports on June 18. Indian-flagged supertankers Desh Vibhor and Desh Vaibhav have resumed voyages through the Strait of Hormuz after days of disruption. Ships that had switched off tracking systems to avoid detection have also started broadcasting their positions again.

Traffic is increasing, but it remains far below normal levels. Shipping data showed 25 commercial crossings through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. While that was the highest daily figure since April and more than five times the average seen in early June, it remains well below the pre-war average of about 120 crossings per day.

Confusion over Strait closure, Iran issues clarification

Concerns grew after reports suggested that Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz again, with claims that warning shots were fired and ships were being told not to approach the crucial shipping route. The reports raised fears that the move could threaten the recently agreed peace deal between Washington and Tehran. However, Iranian authorities later clarified that the Strait remains open for commercial traffic, saying warning fire had stopped and vessels would be allowed to pass after submitting transit requests in advance, helping calm concerns over a potential disruption to global shipping.

80 mn barrels of oil on standby

A huge backlog is also waiting to move. According to Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg, around 80 million barrels of oil are sitting aboard roughly 40 very large crude carriers in the Persian Gulf, awaiting approval from insurers and shipowners to transit the region.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has announced plans to raise production and resume shipments, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has continued issuing export tenders.

Why oil supplies cannot return overnight

One of the biggest challenges is time.

Chen Chien-Ming, an associate professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said that a round trip between Gulf producers and Asian markets can take one to two months. Ships must first be positioned, loaded and then complete a journey that can take weeks.

Stockpiles are another concern. Wood Mackenzie analyst Sushant Gupta expects crude inventories across Asia to continue falling until at least August before they begin rebuilding. “In the past three months, fuel stocks have dropped to the bare minimum in many countries, so we don’t expect them to reach anywhere near pre-war levels, at least within this year,” Gupta told Fortune.

Another factor is demand. Many countries are expected to rebuild reserves aggressively after the crisis, creating fresh demand just as supplies begin returning. Pushan Dutt, an economics professor at INSEAD, said countries including China and the United States are also likely to replenish reserves.

HSBC analyst Kim Fustier added that Iran previously announced the reopening of Hormuz in April before shutting it again. She also pointed to uncertainty surrounding Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority. “If it persists, flows could stabilise below pre-conflict levels,” she warned.

Can the peace deal hold?

The June 17 agreement is not a formal treaty. It is a 14-point memorandum of understanding that shows a path toward a permanent settlement but does not legally bind either side. Trump has already warned that military action could resume if Iran violates the agreement.

Diplomatic talks have also faced early setbacks. A planned round of technical negotiations in Switzerland was delayed amid clashes involving Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The agreement reportedly aims to restore full-capacity shipping through Hormuz within 30 days and sets a 60-day window for negotiating a permanent settlement.

What are oil price forecasts saying?

Oil markets have already responded positively to the agreement. By June 19, Brent crude had fallen to around $79-$82 a barrel, erasing most of the gains made during the conflict.

Several major banks have lowered their forecasts. Citi expects Brent to average around $75 per barrel in the third quarter of 2026 and fall toward $70 in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs has cut its fourth-quarter forecast to $80 a barrel and now expects Gulf exports to return to normal sooner than previously thought.

Bank of America believes a full reopening of Hormuz could bring Brent’s 2026 average to around $82 per barrel, while forecasting roughly $70 for 2027. However, analysts agree that the geopolitical risk premium is disappearing faster than actual physical supplies are returning. That leaves markets vulnerable to sudden swings if the ceasefire weakens.

What does this mean for India?

As one of the world’s largest oil importers, the country was heavily affected by the disruption. Indian tankers have already resumed journeys through Hormuz, making India one of the first countries to benefit from the reopening.

Earlier in the crisis, Iran had allowed India and several other friendly nations limited access through the strait, helping reduce the impact of a complete blockade. The Indian rupee also reacted strongly to developments.

During the peak of the conflict, the currency weakened to record lows of around 92.3 to 94 against the US dollar. Since ceasefire hopes emerged, the rupee has recovered with support from lower oil prices and RBI intervention. Inflation may also benefit, although experts say the effect will take time.

Analysts estimate it usually takes between two and four months for lower crude prices to filter through to consumers. That means meaningful relief may only become visible in the second half of 2026. Industries such as aviation, petrochemicals, fertilisers, logistics, shipping and steel manufacturing could be among the biggest beneficiaries if oil prices continue to ease.