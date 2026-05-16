Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged India to play a “constructive role” amid the West Asia conflict as he joined the BRICS meeting on Friday. He also held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and highlighted the friendly ties New Delhi maintains with almost all countries in the region. Araghchi also urged India to continue developing the Chabahar port and expressed willingness to sell oil to the country.

“Chabahar is a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India. India played an important role in the development of that port. It has now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions, but I am confident that this port will be like a Golden Gate for India to access Central Asia, and then Europe through this transit route. And also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean,” he said.

Araghchi also noted that the Iranian port was situated “strategically” and of key importance to both countries. He also noted that India enjoyed a “good reputation” — voicing hope that the other country would “play a role in this region to help peace and to promote peace and security”.

“So I hope that Indians will continue their work in the Chabahar port, so that it will be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around…India is a friend to all countries in the Persian Gulf… So we appreciate any positive and constructive role… We will welcome any constructive role by India,” he added.

‘We want to sell oil to India’: Iran FM Araghchi

Araghchi also assured that Iran was ready to supply India with energy resources — noting that New Delhi had been a “customer of Iranian oil” until US sanctions came into play. India had briefly resumed purchase of Iranian crude oil in April after a seven-year hiatus. The development came after the US unveiled a 30-day waiver on sanctions for the purchase of Russian and Iranian oil at sea. But it was a short-term effort to ease prices driven up by the US-Israeli war against Iran and authorities have not renewed the waiver.

“We are interested in continuing the oil business. We want to sell oil to India…we are ready to provide India with energy sources,” Araghchi said on Friday.

Iran assures India of commerce safety through Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi also assured New Delhi on Friday that friendly nations could rely on Iran for commerce safety amid the war. Tehran has led a ‘blockade’ of the crucial waterway since the beginning of March — with several vessels attacked and seized over the past few months.

“In fruitful engagement with my host S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on the safety of commerce,” the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote on X.