Hong Kong protest Live: Protests escalate, police fire gun, use water cannon on demonstrators; 36 held

Hong Kong protest: The Sunday demonstrations mark a serious escalation in the unrest that were sparked by an extradition bill.

Hong Kong protest 219: The Hong Kong police on Sunday fired a gunshot during fresh protests, the first time since demonstrations broke out in June. According to multiple media reports, police had to fire a warning shot after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rod. Reports say that several other officers also pointed guns at protesters who were chasing them with sticks. Police later brought out water cannon trucks to disperse the crowd. This was an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the government and residents. The main showdown on Sunday took place in Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street. After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police. Police told local media that the gunshot was fired as a warning to protesters, and that several officers had been taken to hospital as a result of the clashes. Police also fired rubber bullets and tear gas, and used two water cannon vehicles to clear barricades and disperse crowds.

Read More