Hong Kong protest Live: Protests escalate, police fire gun, use water cannon on demonstrators; 36 held

Updated:Aug 26, 2019 9:39:39 am

Hong Kong protest latest news: Hong Kong police on Sunday fired a gunshot during protests, the first time since demonstrations broke out in June. Reports say that several other officers also pointed guns at protesters who were chasing them with sticks and rod.

Hong Kong protest 219: The Hong Kong police on Sunday fired a gunshot during fresh protests, the first time since demonstrations broke out in June. According to multiple media reports, police had to fire a warning shot after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rod. Reports say that several other officers also pointed guns at protesters who were chasing them with sticks. Police later brought out water cannon trucks to disperse the crowd. This was an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the government and residents. The main showdown on Sunday took place in Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street. After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police. Police told local media that the gunshot was fired as a warning to protesters, and that several officers had been taken to hospital as a result of the clashes. Police also fired rubber bullets and tear gas, and used two water cannon vehicles to clear barricades and disperse crowds.

 

    09:20 (IST)26 Aug 2019

    Before the scuffle in Tsuen Wan, black-clad protesters had thrown projectiles at police, including bricks and petrol bombs. Police also fired rubber bullets and tear gas, and used two water cannon vehicles to clear barricades and disperse crowds.

    09:01 (IST)26 Aug 2019
    Hong Kong unrest: Several officers injured during Sunday's protest

    The protests began in the city's Tsuen Wan district and have since spread to the district of Tsim Sha Tsui. Demonstrations were sparked by an extradition bill but have since morphed into anti-government protests. The Sunday's developments mark a serious escalation in the unrest. According to police, the gunshot was fired as a warning to protesters, and that several officers had been taken to hospital as a result of the clashes.

    08:41 (IST)26 Aug 2019
    About Sunday's Hong Kong protest

    On Sunday, tens of thousands of umbrella-carrying protesters marched in the rain. Many filled Tsuen Wan Park, the endpoint of the rally, chanting, "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," the South China Morning Post newspaper reported. The march in Hong Kong's New Territories started near the Kwai Fong train station, which has become a focal point for protesters after police used tear gas there earlier this month.

    08:31 (IST)26 Aug 2019
    Hong Kong protest 2019: Sunday's main showdown in Tsuen Wan district

    Sunday's main showdown took place on a major drag in the outlying Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a nearby park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to obstruct police.

    08:25 (IST)26 Aug 2019
    Hong Kong protest: Police arrest 36 in latest protest

    Sunday's protest mark an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the government and residents. Police said they arrested 36 people, including a 12-year-old, for offenses such as unlawful assembly, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting police officers.

    08:25 (IST)26 Aug 2019
    Hong Kong protest Live: Potests escalate in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong police drew their guns and fired a warning shot on Sunday night after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods. Police had to use water cannon trucks for the first time to deal with the crowd.

    Hong Kong Protest Riot police officers raise a warning flag as they stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong on August 25.Demonstrations were sparked by an extradition bill in March this year. However, protests have since morphed into broader anti-government protests and Sunday's protests mark a serious escalation in the unrest. On Sunday, there was another more peaceful rally on Sunday comprised of a few hundred people who called for a political solution to the crisis. Activists have criticised the police for being heavy-handed during the pro-democracy rallies. The latest round of violence in Hong Kong comes after an uneasy peace that lasted a little more than a week.
