A flash flood along Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki River swept away homes and bridges and damaged power and communication infrastructure in Gorkha district on Sunday. At least five people were reported missing, while rescue teams used helicopters and ground operations to reach stranded residents, Reuters reported.

The flood affected Chumnubri and Dharche rural municipalities, around 100 km west of Kathmandu. The full extent of the damage remained unclear as authorities assessed the affected areas.

About a dozen houses and two suspension bridges were swept away, followed by a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with neighbouring Dhading district, reported Reuters. However, the Associated Press (AP), citing Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, reported that around three dozen houses were swept away and four bridges were damaged or destroyed.

ALERT – Nepal hit by flash floods again as raging waters sweep away several houses and damage infrastructure pic.twitter.com/683GSHC5ll — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 11, 2026

Floodwaters also damaged a hydropower project under construction. Reuters reported that a construction camp and equipment were swept away. The project was identified by The Kathmandu Post as the 341-megawatt Budhi Gandaki hydropower project.

What caused Budhi Gandaki flash flood?

The flood followed a landslide that blocked the Budhi Gandaki River. Water accumulated behind the blockage before it gave way, sending a sudden surge downstream.

A landslide near Chumchure blocked the river. The precise sequence of events had not been confirmed yet.

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The flood damaged bridges, power infrastructure and communication towers, disrupting access to affected settlements.

Authorities also issued warnings downstream because the Budhi Gandaki flows into the Trishuli River. Alerts covered areas in Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi.

Five people missing as rescue operations continue

At least five people were reported missing after the flood, according to Reuters, which cited Nepal’s national disaster authority. Two women and three men were out of contact. No deaths had been reported yet.

The Nepali Army deployed rescue personnel to reach stranded residents. 49 people, including one foreign national, had been rescued, reported Reuters.

Authorities urged residents living along the river downstream to move to safer locations. “We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe,” Gorkha district’s senior bureaucrat, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, told Reuters.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority also called for residents in at-risk areas to be moved to safety and urged people to assist search-and-rescue operations.

The Kathmandu Post reported that officials warned of a very high flood risk along the Trishuli corridor as far downstream as Benighat. Residents around Mugling, Chitwan and Nawalparasi were also urged to remain alert.

Rescue teams continued searching for missing people as authorities assessed the damage. A final count of destroyed homes and bridges had not been released.

The flood comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of a major disaster in August along its mountainous border with China. The earlier disaster killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing, reported Reuters.