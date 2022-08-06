Hiroshima Day 2022: When US dropped ‘Little Boy’ on this Japanese city – A day that still haunts the entire world

77th memorial to the Hiroshima A-bombing: Every year on 6th August, Hiroshima Day is observed. It is celebrated to spread awareness of the horrifying effects of the atom bomb blasts and to encourage peace politics. Hiroshima Day is a reminder to all of us of the brutal killings of innocent civilians. This year it marks the 77th anniversary of one of the most devastating events in the history of mankind. Let us recall, what actually happened on this day that shook the entire world and also marked the end of World War II.

During World War II, US dropped an atomic bomb on Japanese city Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 at 8.16 a.m. The effect was that much destructive that immediately after the bombing around 80,000 people were and more than 35,000 were injured. Hiroshima was destroyed. This resulted in massive structural damage too. According to the Japan government’s official statement, approximately 69 per cent of Hiroshima’s buildings were destroyed. The explosion flattened out every building within a radius of 2.5 km. The bombing was so powerful that its force felt as far as 60 km. And, this was not the end of bombing, just after 3 days of Hiroshima bombing, US dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki on 9 August 1945.

In May 1945, Germany surrendered to the allied forces and the World War II continued in Asia. The Allied forces continued to fight with Japanese imperial. According to the United States, the use of the nuclear bomb was the only way to rescue millions of US causality from Japan. This led to the sanction of Manhattan Project. Through this project, the US developed two nuclear bombs. The first atom bomb was known as ‘Little Boy’, which was dropped on Hiroshima and another was named ‘Fat man’, which was detonated over Nagasaki.



Hiroshima Day has a significant role in promoting peace among nations and to make people aware of devastating results of nuclear weapons.