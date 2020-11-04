  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hillary Clinton retweets her own message originally posted after her defeat in 2016

By: |
November 4, 2020 11:32 AM

"Do not lose heart? (Vote.)," the 73-year-old Democrat leader tweeted while sharing her four year old tweet which said, ''Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart''.

The former secretary of state has been supportive of Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden, at fundraisers, in interviews and on Twitter. (Photo source: Reuters)

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, reposted some of her own tweets, with messages she originally shared after her loss to the Republican leader four years ago.

“Do not lose heart? (Vote.),” the 73-year-old Democrat leader tweeted while sharing her four year old tweet which said, ”Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart”.

Related News

The message carried a smiling photo of Clinton which she tweeted on November 9, 2016, after losing to then Republican candidate Trump.

Clinton pinned another November 9, 2016, tweet to the top of her Twitter handle: “To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world.”

The former secretary of state has been supportive of Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, at fundraisers, in interviews and on Twitter. But she’s been notably absent from the campaign trail, the Fox News reported.

The former first lady announced last week that she would serve as one of New York’s 29 electors to the Electoral College if Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris win the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Hillary Clinton retweets her own message originally posted after her defeat in 2016
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter flags Trump campaign’s tweet for ‘premature claims of victory’ in South Carolina
2Pramila Jayapal wins Congressional seat for third consecutive term
3Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American to be elected to Ohio state Senate