Hillary Clinton open to having Obama in her Cabinet if she wins; but Michelle

By: | Washington | Published: November 1, 2016 1:58 PM
Hillary Clinton & Michelle Obama Michelle Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hug during a campaign rally at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. (AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said she is open to having First Lady Michelle Obama in her Cabinet if she wins the November 8 polls.

“She’s made it pretty clear she wants to focus on important issues like girls’ education around the world — she and I actually talked about it when we were together in Winston-Salem — and I want to be the best partner I can be for whenever she wants to do be involved in government again,” Clinton told ExtraTv.

“I think she wants to take a break from it, but if she ever wants to do anything like that, I would be the number-one person,” Clinton said responding to a question on having the First Lady in her Cabinet.

If elected in the November 8 general elections, Clinton would be the first women president of the United States.

In the last phase of the campaign, Michelle Obama emerged as a top surrogate for her, drawing large crowds in her rallies.

“Well, I don’t know how anybody could have done what she’s done for the last eight years with more grace and more of a sense of purpose but inclusivity…She is such a hugger…We appeared a few days ago together,” Clinton said.

“She’s been an exemplary first lady, and I know how hard that job is…So I feel so close to her and I’m so appreciative of all the help she’s giving me, all the confidence and courage, because it’s hard,” the 69-year-old former secretary of state said.

