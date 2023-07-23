scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Hidden gem unveiled: 10-cm tall vase purchased for £2.50 likely to fetch £9,000 at auction in UK

Cliona Kilroy, co-director of the gallery, confirmed the vase’s significance, dubbing it “highly sought after”.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Canterbury Auction Galleries,tiny vase for 10000 pounds,tiny vase bought for 2.5 pounds expected to sell for 10000 pounds
As the vase goes for the online auction stage on July 29-30, the couple awaits its final hammer price. (Image/CANTERBURY AUCTION GALLERIES)

In the bustling UK thrift stores, an unassuming vase, acquired for a mere £2.50, is about to reveal its extraordinary value, leaving both its sellers and the art community astounded. Measuring a modest 10 cm in height, the vase caught the eye of a couple at the charity shop in Surrey. Little did they know that their seemingly ordinary purchase would soon become a prized artifact, expected to fetch a staggering £9,000 at auction, BBC reported.

The couple, Karen and Ahmet, stumbled upon the vase during their routine thrift store visit. Ahmet’s finds led him to this overlooked gem. In her recounting of the encounter, Karen shared that she initially brushed off the vase as “very pretty”. However, it was Ahmet’s insistence on examining the base that unveiled a crucial detail – a series of etched marks!

Also Read
Also Read

Experts at Canterbury Auction Galleries were called upon to assess the vase’s authenticity and value. They identified that the vase was attributed to Namikawa Yasuyuki, a renowned artist from Japan’s illustrious Meiji Period. Cliona Kilroy, co-director of the gallery, confirmed the vase’s significance, dubbing it “highly sought after”. The discovery quickly garnered attention, captivating the art enthusiasts and collectors.

Who was Namikawa Yasuyuki?

Yasuyuki, known for his exceptional cloisonne work, remains an icon in the realm of enameling during the “Golden Age” of late 18th and early 19th-century Japan. His artistry, exemplified in the beautiful creations from his Kyoto studio, holds a place in esteemed collections worldwide.

Also Read

As the vase goes for the online auction stage on July 29-30, the couple awaits its final hammer price. With their newfound windfall, they plan to indulge in a well-deserved holiday and express their appreciation by making a generous donation to the charity shop that unknowingly housed their treasure.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 21:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS