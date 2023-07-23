In the bustling UK thrift stores, an unassuming vase, acquired for a mere £2.50, is about to reveal its extraordinary value, leaving both its sellers and the art community astounded. Measuring a modest 10 cm in height, the vase caught the eye of a couple at the charity shop in Surrey. Little did they know that their seemingly ordinary purchase would soon become a prized artifact, expected to fetch a staggering £9,000 at auction, BBC reported.

The couple, Karen and Ahmet, stumbled upon the vase during their routine thrift store visit. Ahmet’s finds led him to this overlooked gem. In her recounting of the encounter, Karen shared that she initially brushed off the vase as “very pretty”. However, it was Ahmet’s insistence on examining the base that unveiled a crucial detail – a series of etched marks!

Experts at Canterbury Auction Galleries were called upon to assess the vase’s authenticity and value. They identified that the vase was attributed to Namikawa Yasuyuki, a renowned artist from Japan’s illustrious Meiji Period. Cliona Kilroy, co-director of the gallery, confirmed the vase’s significance, dubbing it “highly sought after”. The discovery quickly garnered attention, captivating the art enthusiasts and collectors.

Who was Namikawa Yasuyuki?

Yasuyuki, known for his exceptional cloisonne work, remains an icon in the realm of enameling during the “Golden Age” of late 18th and early 19th-century Japan. His artistry, exemplified in the beautiful creations from his Kyoto studio, holds a place in esteemed collections worldwide.

Also Read Greek authorities evacuate 19,000 people by land and sea as wildfire blazes on island of Rhodes

As the vase goes for the online auction stage on July 29-30, the couple awaits its final hammer price. With their newfound windfall, they plan to indulge in a well-deserved holiday and express their appreciation by making a generous donation to the charity shop that unknowingly housed their treasure.