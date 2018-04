‘I will not come back from Syria, unless a martyr or carrying the flag of victory’. He is the top commander Mustafa Badreddine.(Representative Reuters)

Hezbollah today announced the death of its military commander in Syria, Mustafa Badreddine.

“He said a few months ago, ‘I will not come back from Syria, unless a martyr or carrying the flag of victory’. He is the top commander Mustafa Badreddine. And he came back today as a martyr,” the Shiite movement said in a statement carried by the Al-Manar TV channel.

He was one of five figures from Hezbollah accused of the assassination of Rafic Hariri, the former prime minister of Lebanon.