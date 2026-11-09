US President Donald Trump has commented on the allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying he should continue leading the chipmaker despite the controversy surrounding his personal life and reported links to a suspected Chinese spy.

Trump said he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations but described him as a “fine person”. He also said he would be willing to take the Nvidia chief executive along on his upcoming trip to Asia later this month.

“I have not spoken to him about it,” Trump told Axios on Sunday before returning to Washington. “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on.”

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When asked whether Huang should continue as Nvidia’s CEO, Trump replied, “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.”

“I haven’t heard he’s done anything wrong,” he added.

What Trump said about Jensen Huang’s China spy controversy

Trump’s comments come after reports that US intelligence officials had warned his administration that a woman who had developed a close relationship with Huang was working for a Chinese intelligence agency.

According to The New York Times, the woman was allegedly recruited to gather information about the Nvidia chief executive.

The newspaper also reported on Sunday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had overseen the preparation of a confidential memo outlining Washington’s concerns about the matter.

The allegations have led Nvidia’s board to launch an independent investigation. The company said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would oversee the inquiry.

The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised but would examine all available information.

Jensen Huang admits affair, says he is ‘deeply sorry’

In a message to Nvidia employees, the 63-year-old CEO admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, and apologised to his family.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote, according to Axios. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

Huang also said he was “deeply sorry” for his actions.

The admission came after reports that he had a close relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. US authorities suspect that she was recruited by Chinese intelligence.

Huang had previously denied having anything beyond a “normal” business relationship with the executive.

He has said he is fully cooperating with Nvidia’s board investigation and intends to continue as CEO while the inquiry is underway.

In his message to employees, Huang also said he would support the investigation and remain committed to protecting the company and US interests.

“I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security,” he said.

Nvidia faces fresh questions over its China business

The allegations have also increased scrutiny of Nvidia’s business dealings with China, which have already been affected by US export restrictions and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The US government has restricted China’s access to advanced Nvidia chips since 2022. Under the current Trump administration, Nvidia has been allowed to ship a limited range of products to China through a licensing programme.

However, Beijing has also restricted imports of these chips, creating a difficult situation for Nvidia and limiting its sales in the world’s second-largest economy.

Concerns that sensitive information could be exposed through Nvidia’s business contacts in China have added to calls for a closer examination of the company’s dealings and Huang’s interactions with Chinese executives.

Megaspeed International, which is based in Singapore, has been accused of violating US export restrictions and smuggling Nvidia chips into China.

Huang had previously told Bloomberg that his interactions with Megaspeed employees were similar to his business relationships with many other Chinese customers and executives.