Here’s why Israeli PM Netanyahu was rushed to hospital – All details here

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised on Saturday after a suspected case of dehydration amid a heatwave in the country. The hopitalisation came after the leader complained of “light dizziness” after he spent Friday at the Sea of Galilee as the summer temperatures soared.

Netanyahu released a statement later on Saturday saying he was dehydrated.

“Yesterday, I spent time with my wife in the Sea of ​​Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, without water. Not a good idea,” Netanyahu said. His office said the 73-year-old leader was admitted to Sheba Hospital which is close to his private residence. They said he would be staying there overnight.

Netanyahu said he was feeling “really well” after the hospitalisation. “I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good next week,” he said.

As per the Israeli media, Netanyahu was fully conscious on his way to the hospital and walked into the emergency room. There is no indication that he has been incapacitated. Opposition leader Yair Lapid took to Twitter to wish Netanyahu “a complete recovery and good health”.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson said, “ We wish him speedy recovery.”

Netanyahu took ill last year in October during the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur and was briefly hopsitalised.

He has been Israel’s longest-serving leader and has been in office for 15 years. He was elected in November. In 2021, Netanyahu had been ousted by a coalition.

The country has seen thousands of people protest against the Netanyahu government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.