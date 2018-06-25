Hemland peace team reaches UNAMA for sit-in protest in Kabul

Marching through the streets of Kabul, the members of Hemland peace team on Sunday reached the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) compound. (Source: Twitter)

Marching through the streets of Kabul, the members of Hemland peace team on Sunday reached the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) compound in Shar-e-Naw. In the next phase of their protest action, the peace team plans to carry out a three-day sit-in protest outside UNAMA.

The members of the peace convoy initially launched a sit-in protest in Lashkargah city after a suicide bombing outside a stadium, Tolo News reported. Earlier this week, the activists gave the Taliban three days to revert to their demands including, a month-long ceasefire. However, the insurgent group didn’t respond to the convoy’s plea.

The peace activists, then on June 23 announced they would embark on their sit-in protest from June 24 – their first stop being the UNAMA compound. “We will spend three days in front of each embassy. During these three days, we will try to launch demonstrations in those countries that we are protesting against.

By holding our demonstrations, we want to create a relationship between our people and the citizens of those countries; and we hope the citizens of the foreign countries ask their governments why Afghans are protesting outside their embassies,” Tolo News quoted the convoy’s spokesman, Bismillah Watandost as saying. After having walked for 38 days to reach Kabul, the members of the Helmand Peace Convoy on June 18 reached Afghanistan’s capital. The activists covered over 700km and travelled through war-weary Kandahar, Zabul and Ghazni provinces.