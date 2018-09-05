Heavy rains in China: Over 9,000 passengers stranded at airport

Again from 10:30 am, heavy rain again pelted through the city, forcing the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to temporarily close both of its runways twice. (Representative image: Reuters)

Over 9,000 air passengers were stranded on Wednesday due to heavy rains in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to local authorities. A rainstorm hit the Chengdu city from 3 am to 5 am on Wednesday. Again from 10:30 am, heavy rain again pelted through the city, forcing the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to temporarily close both of its runways twice. So far a total of 34 flights had been cancelled, 98 delayed and 30 landed at alternate airports, leaving 9,000 passengers stranded at the airport, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rains this summer. Meteorological authorities have warned the public to be prepared for potential disasters as the rain continues.