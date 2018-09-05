Heavy rains in China: Over 9,000 passengers stranded at airport

​​​
Over 9,000 air passengers were stranded on Wednesday due to heavy rains in southwest China's Sichuan province, according to local authorities.

Over 9,000 air passengers were stranded on Wednesday due to heavy rains in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to local authorities. A rainstorm hit the Chengdu city from 3 am to 5 am on Wednesday. Again from 10:30 am, heavy rain again pelted through the city, forcing the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to temporarily close both of its runways twice. So far a total of 34 flights had been cancelled, 98 delayed and 30 landed at alternate airports, leaving 9,000 passengers stranded at the airport, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rains this summer. Meteorological authorities have warned the public to be prepared for potential disasters as the rain continues.

