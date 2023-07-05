scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods

At least 18 people have died in weather-related incidents since the rain started last week, including three who were killed in the past day, Pakistani media reported.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:
pakistan monsoon
The monsoon season officially started this week and will continue until September in the South Asian country. (Photo source: AP)

Heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan on Wednesday, causing deaths, flooding roads and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739, officials said. At least 18 people have died in weather-related incidents since the rain started last week, including three who were killed in the past day, Pakistani media reported. The monsoon season officially started this week and will continue until September in the South Asian country.

Also Read

The first spell of rainy weather was expected to last until Saturday. Pakistan’s cultural capital, Lahore, received a record 272 millimeters (10.7 inches) of rain in nine hours Wednesday, flooding streets and the city’s canal. Efforts were underway to clear the water, Mohsin Naqvi, the top government official in Punjab province, said.

Also Read

The last time Lahore received such a deluge was 30 years ago, officials said. Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, also had a heavy downpour this week. The National Disaster Management Authority warned local authorities to prepare for emergencies such as flooding and landslides. Last summer’s devastating floods caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan.

Also Read
More Stories on
Pakistan

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 17:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS