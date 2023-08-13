Hawaii Wildfire: Search operations continue as death toll mounts! 2,200 structures destroyed – Top Updates

As the death count resulting from a devastating wildfire that swept through a historic town on Maui surged to 89, officials issued a caution on Saturday, highlighting that the ongoing efforts to locate and identify the deceased were still in their preliminary phases. This incident has now become the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century.

Search operations underway

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier reported that search teams with cadaver dogs had only covered a mere 3% of the designated search area. He emphasized that the number of casualties is anticipated to rise, and the true scope of the tragedy is yet unknown. Pelletier’s remarks came amidst the backdrop of federal emergency personnel meticulously sifting through the charred landscape that was once the venerable town of Lahaina. These teams used vibrant orange X marks to indicate locations where initial searches were performed on the ruins of residences, and marked with “HR” when human remains were discovered.

Two additional wildfires in Maui

At least two additional wildfires have been ablaze in Maui, and fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities as of now. These fires have occurred in the Kihei area of south Maui and within the mountainous and inland communities collectively referred to as Upcountry. A fourth fire erupted on Friday evening in Kaanapali, a coastal town north of Lahaina; however, firefighting crews successfully managed to suppress it, according to authorities.

Regarding the Upcountry fire, Green indicated that it had impacted a total of 544 structures, with residential properties accounting for 96% of this figure. Emergency managers in Maui were actively seeking accommodations for those displaced from their homes. The need for shelter was pronounced, with county officials taking to Facebook early Saturday to report that approximately 4,500 individuals were in need of such assistance. These numbers were sourced from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center.

Urging those who had missing family members, Pelletier advised them to visit the family assistance center. He stressed the importance of undergoing DNA testing to facilitate the identification of their loved ones

2,200 structures destroyed

During a press briefing on Saturday, Governor Josh Green disclosed that the tally of verified fatalities resulting from the Maui wildfires has surged to 89, cementing its position as the most lethal wildfire in the United States in over a century. The devastation extended to a staggering 2,200 structures in West Maui, with residential buildings accounting for a significant 86%, as noted by Green.

Elaborating on the extent of the disaster’s financial impact, Green conveyed, “The estimated losses approach a staggering $6 billion.” He went on to emphasize that the path to recovery would be an arduous journey, requiring a substantial duration. Green underlined that officials would meticulously evaluate policies and protocols to enhance safety measures.

(With AP Inputs)