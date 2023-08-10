Devastating wildfires in the Hawaiian Islands, along with large communication gaps caused by service disruptions, have left many travellers stranded as they try to escape the particularly hard-hit island of Maui or reschedule immediate travel arrangements.

Islands that are affected



Parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii were engulfed in flames on Wednesday, causing hazardous circumstances in some areas of the two islands. On Wednesday, the most perilous conditions appeared to be in West Maui, in the town of Lahaina.

Also Read Seven die after sudden river flood in China’s Sichuan province

The medieval town, which is a famous tourist site, was evacuated after a fire consumed it. Communication networks have been disrupted, and it’s unknown how much the fires have harmed the neighbouring shore, which is home to numerous resorts.

“The last person out has the most information,” said Claire Kent, a resident of Lahaina. Kent escaped the fire and told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that nearly everything on Front Street, including the famous Banyan tree, a Lahaina symbol, had burnt.

Jim Bendt, proprietor of Pique Travel Design in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, also mentioned the communication difficulties. Bendt had spoken with folks in Hawaii on Wednesday.

According to CNN travel, Bendt said that the local contacts have informed that the damage is limited to the Lahaina area and the fire had no effect on the major resort areas of Ka’anapali, Kapalua, and Wailea.

Also Read South Korea begins evacuating thousands of global Scouts from its coast as a tropical storm nears

Evacuating travelers out of Maui



Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning that state officials were working with hotels and a local airline to try to transfer tourists to another island. However, communication breakdowns have hampered efforts to reach everyone.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced the opening of Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) on social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The HDOT asked passengers to be patient at the airport.

“All airlines are sending additional support to assist in getting people off the island,” the DOT said in a separate post. “

The DOT also gave information on how to get to the airport through a bypass.

According to Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii State Department of Transportation, at a news conference on Wednesday, non-essential incoming travel to Maui is strongly discouraged.

According to Sniffen, around 2,000 passengers slept overnight Tuesday at the Maui airport.

Another 4,000 visitors, he said, want to exit the island from the west side.

Maui’s airports are still “operating efficiently,” he said, and the Kahekili Highway is open, allowing travellers to get into town and to the airport.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority also announced on Wednesday afternoon that non-essential business travellers in Maui are being asked to leave the island.