Nvidia has stopped shipping US-approved H200 and other licensed Hopper-generation data centre products to China, despite reporting $2.4 billion in sales of these products to Chinese customers in the quarter ended October 25, 2026.

The company has excluded further shipments from its near-term sales guidance. Nvidia’s interim chief executive, Colette Kress, confirmed the decision during its November 17 earnings call.

“Our guidance does not have any licenced Hopper data centre products included, and we are no longer shipping licenced Hopper data centre products to China,” Kress said, reported Reuters.

Nvidia has not publicly explained the reason for the halt or said whether it is temporary or permanent. The development comes despite Washington’s decision to allow selected exports of advanced AI chips to China under a revised licensing policy.

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Around 600,000 H200 chips were being held in Hong Kong while awaiting permission to enter mainland China, reported Reuters.

How did US allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China?

The US introduced export controls on advanced AI chips in 2022 to restrict China’s access to processors that could support advanced AI development and military applications.

However, President Donald Trump changed course in December 2025 after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said Nvidia would be allowed to sell H200 processors to approved Chinese customers.

In January 2026, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) formally shifted to reviewing export applications for Nvidia’s H200, AMD’s MI325X and similar processors on a case-by-case basis.

The revised policy did not allow unrestricted exports. Companies had to meet several conditions:

US supply protection: Exports could not reduce semiconductor production capacity available to American customers.

Exports could not reduce semiconductor production capacity available to American customers. Export limits: Shipments to China and Macau could not exceed 50% of the quantity shipped to US customers for domestic use.

Shipments to China and Macau could not exceed 50% of the quantity shipped to US customers for domestic use. Buyer checks: Chinese customers had to follow export compliance procedures, including screening requirements.

Chinese customers had to follow export compliance procedures, including screening requirements. Independent testing: Chips had to undergo third-party testing in the US to verify performance and security.

Chips had to undergo third-party testing in the US to verify performance and security. Additional tariff: Eligible H200 chips imported into the US before shipment to China faced a 25% tariff, Reuters reported.

The Federal Register published the final rule on January 15, 2026. It replaced the earlier presumption of denial with case-by-case review for specified processors.

The policy followed months of lobbying by Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who had argued that keeping American chipmakers out of China could benefit domestic competitors.

Jeffrey Kessler, the US Under Secretary for Industry and Security, defended the revised approach in January. “Export controls should evolve with changes in technology, while protecting national security,” Kessler said, as reported by Reuters. “Permitting the sale of the H200 to China under controlled conditions will strengthen the American technology ecosystem,” Kessler added.

What does $2.4 billion in China sales mean?

The $2.4 billion figure refers to sales of licensed Hopper-generation data centre products in the quarter ended October 25. It should not be treated as H200-only revenue.

The Hopper family includes the H200, but Nvidia did not disclose how much of the reported amount came specifically from that processor. The figure also represents sales during the reported quarter, not confirmed future orders.

Earlier Reuters reporting said the US had approved H200 sales to 10 Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

However, US approval does not guarantee that the chips can enter mainland China. Beijing has also restricted H200 imports as it encourages technology companies to use domestic processors.

Around 600,000 H200 chips were awaiting permission to enter mainland China in Hong Kong. Several major Chinese internet companies had each obtained about 10,000 H200 chips in recent months, reported Reuters.

The restrictions could limit Chinese companies’ access to Nvidia’s advanced processors as they expand AI services, develop large language models and build data centres. At the same time, they could encourage greater use of domestic chips, although local alternatives may not match Nvidia’s performance or software ecosystem in every application.

What does shipment halt mean for Nvidia?

The halt comes as Nvidia reports strong growth from global demand for AI infrastructure.

In its November 17 results, the company reported:

Financial metric Third quarter fiscal 2027 Total revenue $115.8 billion Data centre revenue $107.6 billion Net income $65.3 billion Year-on-year revenue growth 103% Data centre revenue growth 110%

The figures show that Nvidia’s overall business continues to benefit from demand for AI computing. The China shipment halt does not, by itself, indicate a wider decline in sales.

However, continued restrictions could limit the company’s access to Chinese customers and create more room for domestic chipmakers.

For now, Nvidia has confirmed that it is no longer shipping licensed Hopper-generation data centre products to China but has not explained why. The future of the H200 export arrangement will depend on the company’s position, Chinese import restrictions and any changes to Washington’s licensing policy.

The $2.4 billion in sales reported for the previous quarter may therefore not be repeated in Nvidia’s near-term China business.