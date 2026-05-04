A luxury cruise meant to be a dream journey across the Atlantic has turned into a tragedy. A suspected outbreak of hantavirus on board the MV Hondius has left three people dead, including an elderly couple, while at least three others have fallen seriously ill.

Hantavirus scare on cruise ship leaves 3 dead

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that at least one case of hantavirus has been confirmed. In a statement, the agency added that it is working closely with authorities as they continue testing and tracing the outbreak.

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“WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean,” the organisation said. “Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

One of the patients is currently in intensive care at a hospital in South Africa. Two other passengers showing symptoms are being prepared for evacuation from the ship.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare but serious infection found in many parts of the world. It spreads through contact with urine or droppings of infected rodents like rats and mice. The virus can cause a severe lung disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Symptoms often begin with fever and muscle aches and can turn into breathing problems.

While infections are uncommon, they can sometimes be deadly. There is no specific cure, but doctors say early treatment can improve survival chances. The virus had recently drawn attention after Betsy Arakawa, the wife of late actor Gene Hackman, died from a hantavirus infection last year in New Mexico.

Reports said rodent nests and even dead rodents were found in parts of her property. Police records also showed that she had searched online for flu and Covid symptoms in the days leading up to her death

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus can become airborne when these materials are disturbed. In simple terms, even cleaning a place with rodent waste without protection can put someone at risk. In rare cases, the virus can also spread through bites or scratches from infected rodents.

What happens if someone gets infected?

Hantavirus can lead to two serious illnesses. The first is called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). It often starts slowly, with symptoms like tiredness, fever and muscle pain. But things can get worse quickly, with headaches, dizziness, chills and stomach problems. Once it affects the lungs, it becomes very dangerous. The CDC says the death rate at this stage can be around 38%.

The second illness is called Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). This form mainly affects the kidneys and can be even more severe. Patients may face low blood pressure, internal bleeding and even kidney failure in later stages.

How common is it around the world?

Even though hantavirus sounds alarming, it is still considered rare. Globally, about 150,000 cases of HFRS are reported every year, mostly in Europe and Asia. More than half of these cases are usually found in China, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In the United States, the numbers are much lower. From 1993, when tracking began, up to 2023, there have been 890 reported cases.

According to BBC, one strain, known as Seoul virus, is found across the world. It is carried by Norway rats, also called brown rats, and has been detected in many countries, including the US.

Is there a treatment?

There is no specific cure for hantavirus, which makes it particularly dangerous. Doctors mainly focus on treating the symptoms. This can include giving oxygen, using machines to help with breathing, and, in some cases, antiviral drugs or dialysis. Severe cases often need intensive care, and some patients may even need to be put on ventilators. Because there is no direct cure, early medical help can make a big difference.

How can people protect themselves?

The CDC advises people to seal any openings in homes, especially in basements or attics, where rodents can enter. If you are cleaning areas that may have rodent droppings, wearing protective gear is important to avoid breathing in contaminated air.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

