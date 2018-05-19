Indians are more excited about the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than Brits themselves

As the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gets underway at the Buckingham Palace today, the interest among the rest of the world has reached tumultuous heights.

However, there is one country which is more excited than the rest of the world – India.

As per a survey, as many as 54 percent of the Indians said they are interested in news about the Royal Wedding than any other nation. India was followed by South Africa where as many as 49 percent of the people wanted to know about the Royal Wedding. Out of the people survey in Great Britain, only 34 percent of them were interested about the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This new finding came to light as per the findings of a poll conducted by the UK market research firm Ipsos MORI.

The online survey was conducted from the latter half of March 2018 to early April 2018. The survey included responses from 20,793 adults who aged between 16 and 64 across 28 countries.

The report further divulges Indians’ interest in the Royal Wedding. While globally, as many as three in ten showed interest in keeping up with the general news about the royal family, in India, the stats change drastically. Ipsos MORI found that as many as some 55% of Indians want to keep up with the affairs of the House of Windsor.

The report also states that on an average, half of the world say that the Royal Family makes no difference to their views of the UK – however, where it does have an impact it is usually more positive. Views are most favourable in Romania, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Brazil, while Argentina and Turkey have the most negative.

The survey was conducted in 28 countries around the world, via the Ipsos Online Panel system. Countries such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Great Britain, and the USA were a part where the survey took place.

Other Indian connection to the Royal Wedding

While Meghan Markle asked her best friend Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra to be one of the attendees of the Royal Wedding, there is another connection with India. There are as many as seven official charities that are a part of the Royal Wedding. While six of them are from Great Britain, one is from India. The Mumbai based ‘Myna Mahila Foundation’ founder Suhani Jalota and two members of her team will be attending. The Myna Mahila Foundation is an organisation which makes sanitary pads at low costs. The only non-UK based charity has been chosen by the royal couple for people to donate in lieu of wedding presents.