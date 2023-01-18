Greta Thunberg released after being detained at German mine protest: 5 facts

Climate activist Greta Tintin Eleonora Thunberg or popularly known as Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who along with several other activists was detained on January 17. She was detained after the police warned the group to step away from the edge of the mine.

The arrest was made during protests against the demolition of a village and converting it into a coal mine expansion.

Later on, after an identity check, she was released by the police. According to several media reports, police confirmed that the activists were not arrested but instead only detained.

Several images and videos are doing the rounds where the police can be seen carrying Greta Thunberg by her arms and legs in the hamlet of Lützerath, west of Cologne and near Garzweiler coal mine, as per the report published by Associated Press.

Looking at the images by Reuters, Greta doesn’t seem to be distressed and instead can be seen smiling.

According to the climate activist, the coal mine’s planned expansion would lead to the release of vast amounts of greenhouse gas and violate German commitments to the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The Swedish climate activist addressed around 6000 protestors who marched towards Luetzerath on Saturday and called the expansion of the mine a “betrayal of present and future generations.”

Here is a tweet of Greta Thunberg protesting which she shared over the weekend.

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening.



Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us here at 12 or a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt !#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/hGrCK6ZQew — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 13, 2023

Following the arrest, here’s how NASA climate scientist, Peter Kalmus reacted to it.

Greta's first arrest. It's time for many more of us to stand up and risk arrest for the sake of a livable planet. It will turn the tide.https://t.co/dt7VNHxi2Q — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) January 17, 2023

Here are five facts that you should know about her:

– She has led several movements, the most famous one being Fridays for Future also known as the School Strike for Climate movement.

– After being recognised by the world, she has given speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and at the European Parliament.

– Greta Thunberg has also raised awareness about Asperger.

– Several species have been named in her honour, these include: Nelloptodes gretae, Craspedotropis gretathunbergae, Thunberga greta and Opacuincola gretathunbergae.

– Greta Thunberg has won several awards, some of them being: Time’s 25 most influential teens of 2018, Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Swedish Woman of the Yea, Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

