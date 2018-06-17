​​​
Greek PM survives no confidence vote in parliament

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has set the stage for the signing of a historic accord with neighbouring Macedonia on a name dispute.

Published: June 17, 2018 12:52 AM
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras survived a no-confidence motion in parliament. (Image: Reuters)

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Saturday, setting the stage for the signing of a historic accord with neighbouring Macedonia on a name dispute.

Lawmakers backing Tsipras rejected the motion brought by the opposition New Democracy party. Opposition had accused Tsipras of making too many concessions over the deal, due to be signed on Sunday.

Thousands of Greeks were protesting against the agreement outside parliament, calling for Tsipras to resign. Police used stun grenades and teargas to prevent them from entering the building.

