Gravity-defying misadventure leaves 8 people hanging for hours: Wisconsin’s roller coaster mishap unravelled

In a heart-stopping turn of events at a festival in the United States’ Wisconsin, the twisted fate of eight people unfolded as they found themselves suspended upside down on a roller coaster. Their world turned topsy-turvy for a very long time, some enduring this inverted ordeal for over three long hours.

State officials in Wisconsin are conducting an investigation into the incident. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 pm on Sunday at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway when the roller coaster cars became stuck near the top of a loop.

Upon arriving at the scene, rescue workers discovered the eight passengers suspended upside down from their safety harnesses. The Crandon Fire Department utilised ladder trucks to reach the stranded individuals, ensuring their safety before releasing the over-the-shoulder safety bars.

Also Read Belarus leader says Prigozhin back in Russia, Wagner deployment unclear

The painstaking process of bringing down all the passengers took nearly three and a half hours to complete, with one individual requiring transportation to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Preliminary reports from the fire department indicated that a mechanical failure had occurred on the coaster, despite its prior inspection by the state. The responsibility for reviewing amusement park plans and conducting ride inspections falls under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.