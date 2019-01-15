Government shutdown because of Democrats, says US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday attributed the partial government shutdown, which is now into its 24th day, to the opposition Democrats who have blocked his proposal of USD5.6 billion in Congressional funding to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. He also said that he will “never ever back down” when its comes to keeping the American people safe. The partial government shutdown, which is the longest ever, has left more than 800,000 federal government workers out of work across the key departments.

“The government remains shut down for one reason and one reason only, the Democrats will not fund border security, our safety, our national security,” Trump said, addressing to a rally of farmers in Louisiana. Referring to his visit to the Mexico border last week, Trump said illegal aliens not only from Mexico, but also from other nations enter the country from the southern border. “People come from many countries. When I was at the wall the other day, Border Patrol said they have 150 people they caught that day who weren’t from Mexico. I said that’s a strange statement,” he said. “They said no, these are the people that weren’t from Mexico and I was surprised. Three were from Pakistan, four from another Mideast, two Mideast countries and many were from other countries including China, countries all over the world. “150 of the people, as he said, were not from Mexico. Now they caught, many, many more but that’s 150 people coming from countries that you wouldn’t believe,” Trump said. He said the Democrats will not approve the measures he needs to keep America safe.

“We can’t do that. We can’t do that because this is of paramount importance to our country and again, I could take it nice and easy. I could enjoy myself. I could relax. I have been in the White House because I think it’s very important to be there,” he said. He alleged that the Democrat leaders went on a nice wonderful vacation over the weekend.

“They had a great time but I would have loved to have been with them. I didn’t like the look of it. I would have loved to have been with them but we have a very big problem. This should have been done by other presidents just like the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem should have been done. It was promised by many other presidents,” the US President said. Trump insisted that the US needs a wall all around, all the length of the border. “We have got to stop the drug packers bringing drugs to poison our people,” he said, arguing that walls, as being said by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are not immoral. “I’ve travelled around the world and the biggest wall I have ever seen is around the Vatican.

Now you can’t tell me that the wonderful priests and officials of the Roman Catholic church including the Pope are immoral. They have a wall. Why can’t we?” he said. Asserting that the defense of the nation is his highest and most important duty, Trump said when it comes to keeping the American people safe, he will never ever back down. “I didn’t need this fight. This is a real fight. We are dealing against people who think if they can stop me from building the wall again, we’ve already done a lot of work but they think that’s a good thing for 2020 because they’re not going to win. “They think if they can’t stop me from building the wall that’s good. This is the reason why they don’t want the wall built because they all know it works, they all approved it numerous times,” he said.