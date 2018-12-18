Google to pump in $1 billion to build new offices

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 7:54 AM

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Google's director of public policy and government relations, William Floyd, noted that his company's talk about increasing its payroll in New York over the next 10 years by another 7,000 employees is a "conservative estimate."

Google, with headquarters in Mountain View, California, joins two other tech giants from the West Coast, Amazon and Apple, which recently announced plans to further expand their presence in New York.

Google revealed that it would invest USD 1 billion in the construction of new offices in New York, an announcement that comes weeks after both Amazon and Apple made known their individual expansion projects in the Big Apple.

In a posting on the company’s blog, Google Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the name of the new campus, which will occupy 158,000 sq metres (1.7 million sq feet), will be Google Hudson Square and will be located between Soho and Greenwich Village neighbourhoods of Manhattan, EFE news reported on Tuesday.

“New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent – that’s what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that’s what keeps us here,” Porat said.

