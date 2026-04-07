Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that any future conflict would not stay limited to border areas and could go deep inside India, even naming Kolkata as a possible target.

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while speaking to reporters in his hometown Sialkot, around 130 km from Lahore, as reported by PTI.

Claims of ‘false flag’ without proof

He also claimed there were signs of a possible “false flag” plan involving “their own men or Pakistanis in their detention”, suggesting that bodies could be planted and blamed on terrorism. However, he did not give any proof for this claim.

Asif repeated that Pakistan would respond strongly to any attack, saying earlier that their reaction would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.”

He went further and warned that any future conflict would be wider in scale. “If they try again, they will face even greater humiliation than last year. This time, the conflict will not remain limited to 200 to 250 km. We will enter their territory and strike them inside their own homes,” he said.

This warning comes after a strong statement from India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said any “misadventure” would get an “unprecedented and decisive” reply.

Speaking in Kerala, Singh referred to India’s response after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

“I would like to tell you the operation is not over yet. If such dirty actions are repeated by Pakistan, our armed forces will give a befitting reply which they would not forget ever,” he said.

From Pahalgam attack to rising tensions

The current tensions go back to April 22, 2025, when the Pahalgam attack led to a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using missiles and drones. Pakistan responded with artillery fire, drones, and missile strikes, increasing the scale of the conflict.

Past remarks add to controversy

Earlier, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit also made controversial remarks about targeting Indian cities in a hypothetical situation.

“If America attacks Pakistan we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought. We won’t leave it we’ll see what happens later,” Basit said during a discussion.

He added that while such a situation was unlikely, Pakistan would respond strongly if threatened.

“If someone sees us with a bad eye Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants. We don’t want that to happen India doesn’t want that either.”

Basit, who served in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, has been closely involved in India-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

Tensions on western front

At the same time, Pakistan is also facing tensions on its western side. Afghan authorities have accused Pakistani forces of carrying out airstrikes in areas like Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed that civilian locations were hit.

There is still limited independent confirmation, but reports suggest there have been casualties and damage, adding to tensions in the region.

India has not officially responded to Asif’s latest remarks so far, but his comments have sparked wide discussion, as statements from both sides continue to become stronger.