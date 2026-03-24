Most people think they understand what is happening with Iran. They are watching headlines, tracking strikes, following reactions, and forming opinions in real time. It feels like another geopolitical conflict, another cycle of escalation in a region that has seen too many of them.

That is exactly where the misunderstanding begins.

What is unfolding right now is not just about war, retaliation, or even nuclear capability. It is about something much deeper, something structural, and something far more consequential than most commentary is willing to admit. If you look at this through the usual lenses, you will get the usual conclusions, and they will all be incomplete.

To understand the present moment, you have to step back and examine the system behind it. Not just the players or the alliances, but the underlying model of power that drives decisions, shapes strategy, and ultimately determines the future of an entire region.

This is not a story about events. It is a story about structure.

And unless you understand that structure, what is happening right now will not make sense, and what comes next will surprise you.

A conflict misread as war, but rooted in structure

Much of the global discourse surrounding Iran today is framed through the narrow lens of war. Airstrikes, retaliation, escalation. That framing is convenient, but incomplete. It overlooks the deeper structural reality. What we are witnessing is not merely a military confrontation. It is a direct challenge to a model of governance that has shaped parts of the Islamic world since the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Iran represents the most complete modern expression of a theocratic state, where clerical authority is not advisory but absolute. The doctrine of Wilayat al Faqih places ultimate authority in the hands of the Supreme Leader, above all elected institutions. This authority is not symbolic. It is operational and decisive.

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The Guardian Council vets candidates and can veto legislation. The Assembly of Experts appoints and oversees the Supreme Leader. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps protects and enforces the ideological order. Together, they form a system where religion is not influencing politics. Religion is the state itself.

Iran’s clerical system as a transnational force

Iran’s influence extends far beyond its borders. It operates through a global clerical network anchored in Qom, where tens of thousands of seminarians from more than 80 countries are trained. This creates a continuous pipeline of ideological influence that stretches across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It is not episodic. It is sustained, organized, and deliberate.

Alongside this clerical network, Iran has built a powerful asymmetric military structure. It maintains an arsenal of more than 3,000 ballistic missiles and has developed advanced drone capabilities, including the widely deployed Shahed series. These tools are not simply defensive assets. They are instruments of projection, allowing Iran to operate beyond conventional limitations.

Equally central to its strategy is the use of proxy networks. Iran has cultivated influence through Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias across Iraq and Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hamas in Gaza. The inclusion of Hamas is particularly revealing. Despite Palestine being overwhelmingly Sunni, Iran actively supports Hamas. This makes it clear that Iran’s ambitions are not confined to sectarian alignment. They extend toward broader influence across the Islamic world.

Iran’s leverage is further strengthened by geography. Its position along the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of global oil flows, gives it a strategic advantage that few nations possess. When combined, these elements form a system that allows Iran to project power deeply, persistently, and with strategic intent.

Reform in the Sunni world: The Saudi experiment

In contrast, Saudi Arabia is moving in a markedly different direction. Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country has launched Vision 2030, one of the most ambitious reform agendas in the modern Islamic world. The objective is clear and far reaching. It seeks to diversify the economy, reduce dependence on oil, and transform society into a more open and globally integrated system.

The scale of these efforts is extraordinary. Projects such as NEOM, valued at approximately 500 billion dollars, along with Riyadh’s plans for Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, represent investments running into hundreds of billions. These initiatives are not isolated developments. They are part of a coordinated attempt to reposition the country for a different future.

At the same time, social reforms are reshaping everyday life. Women are now allowed to drive. The authority of religious police has been significantly reduced. Entertainment, tourism, and cultural sectors are expanding in ways that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. This is not incremental adjustment. It is structural transformation.

Wahhabism, global reach, and the spread of extremism

To understand the urgency behind these reforms, one must also examine the role of Wahhabism, the ultra conservative interpretation of Sunni Islam historically associated with Saudi Arabia. For decades, significant financial resources were deployed to build mosques, fund religious institutions, and support clerical networks across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Europe, and the United States.

While much of this effort was religious in nature, critics and scholars have argued that elements of this global outreach contributed to the spread of rigid and exclusionary interpretations of Islam. In certain environments, these interpretations created conditions that enabled homegrown radicalization.

This historical experience explains why current reforms are not merely economic in nature. They represent a deeper attempt to recalibrate the ideological foundations of Sunni Islam itself.

The burden of internal and external resistance

Reform at this scale inevitably encounters resistance. Internally, the clerical establishment remains deeply rooted, with decades of influence over governance and social norms. Externally, Iran presents a competing model of Islamic governance that reinforces clerical authority rather than reducing it.

As long as Iran’s system remains intact, reform across Sunni societies will continue to face structural constraints. The question of religious legitimacy will remain contested, limiting both the pace and the depth of transformation.

The shadow of Osama bin Laden and internal threats

The urgency of reform becomes even clearer when examined through the lens of Osama bin Laden’s broader objectives. His goal was not limited to attacking the West. He sought to overthrow the Saudi monarchy and establish an Islamist order that would control Islam’s holiest sites.

Fifteen of the nineteen hijackers involved in the September 11 attacks were Saudi nationals. Saudi Arabia itself was viewed by extremist elements as illegitimate. In the aftermath, the United States made a critical strategic decision to stabilize Saudi Arabia rather than risk its collapse.

That decision prevented a far more dangerous outcome, including the possibility of extremist forces gaining control over Mecca and Medina, the most sacred cities in Islam.

Mecca, Medina, and the deeper historical rivalry

At the heart of the Islamic world lie Mecca and Medina, both under Sunni Saudi control. Their significance extends beyond geography. They represent the spiritual core of Islam.

The broader historical context is essential. The Shia Sunni divide dates back more than 1,400 years and originates in disputes over succession following the death of Prophet Muhammad. This divide led to defining events such as the killing of Husayn ibn Ali at Karbala in 680 CE.

This is not a modern political disagreement. It is a deep civilizational fracture that continues to shape identity, authority, and legitimacy. In this context, Iran’s ambition to emerge as the dominant military power raises a critical concern. Military strength, combined with ideological reach, can eventually translate into influence over entire Islamic religious authority itself.

Israel, security, and the reordering of alliances

Israel has long been a central factor in regional geopolitics. Iran has positioned itself as one of its most consistent adversaries while supporting groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

This dynamic contributed to a major strategic shift with the Abraham Accords in 2020. Brokered under President Donald Trump, these agreements normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

This marked a turning point in regional thinking. Sunni Arab states began to prioritize stability, economic cooperation, and shared security concerns over long standing ideological hostility.

Trump’s strategic doctrine and the Iran nuclear deal

A central component of this shift involved the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal. Signed in 2015 under President Barack Obama, it was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, arguing that it failed to sufficiently constrain Iran’s long term nuclear ambitions and allowed continued destabilization in the region. This decision formed part of a broader strategy to increase pressure on Iran while realigning regional alliances.

The current conflict: Systematic degradation of capability

The current conflict reflects that strategy in motion. Developments indicate a systematic effort to degrade Iran’s capabilities across multiple dimensions. Strategic targets have been struck. Missile systems have been significantly reduced. Drone production infrastructure has been disrupted. Proxy networks have been weakened.

A central objective remains the neutralization of Iran’s nuclear capability, especially as enrichment levels approach weapons grade thresholds. This is not random escalation. It is a deliberate dismantling of a layered military and ideological system.

Why Iran may be positioned for faster reform

An often overlooked reality is that Iran, prior to 1979, was a relatively modern and globally integrated society. It possessed a strong urban middle class, cultural openness, and a commitment to education that distinguished it within the region.

This historical foundation suggests that Iran may be better positioned for rapid reform than many of its neighbors, provided that its clerical system undergoes meaningful change.

Global terrorism and the need for reform

The rise of global Islamist terrorism over the past several decades underscores the urgency of reform. Without structural change, ideological extremism continues to find space to grow, perpetuating cycles of violence that extend far beyond regional boundaries.

Lasting peace requires internal reform within the Islamic world itself. This is why the efforts of leaders such as Mohammed bin Salman, along with strategic frameworks advanced under Donald Trump, are viewed by many as critical to long term global stability.

Reform, responsibility, and the role of the non Islamic world

A serious conversation about reform must also address the role of the non Islamic world. The rise of Islamophobia reflects patterns of overgeneralization and misunderstanding that obscure the complexity of the issue.

The vast majority of Muslims are not drivers of extremism. They are often its primary victims. When reform is constrained, migration pressures increase and integration challenges deepen. A more effective path lies in supporting reform within Muslim societies rather than reacting to its absence.

A shared future

Reform in the Islamic world is not about abandoning faith. It is about redefining the relationship between faith and power so that societies can evolve while preserving their core identity. A stable Islamic world reduces extremism, stabilizes geopolitics, and creates the conditions for sustained economic growth.

Conclusion

The question is not whether reform is necessary. The question is whether reform can occur while a system exists that institutionalizes clerical authority as state power.

Iran sits at the center of that question. Its transformation will shape not only the future of the Middle East, but the trajectory of the Islamic world itself.

What we are witnessing today is not random conflict, and it is not just another Middle Eastern crisis. There is a deeper story unfolding beneath the surface, and unless you understand that story, you will misread everything that follows.

This is not about Iran versus Israel or Iran versus the United States. It is about a system of power that has embedded itself into religion, governance, and global influence for decades.

For too long, the world has tried to manage this system instead of confronting it. That approach has failed. It has produced cycles of escalation, temporary agreements, and recurring instability without addressing the core issue.

This is the play that is unfolding right now. You need to understand it exactly in these terms.

Because the choice is no longer theoretical. Either the system evolves, or the world continues to face instability, ideological conflict, and missed opportunities for a more stable and modern order.

Moments like this demand clarity.

This is one of those moments.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.

Vinson Xavier Palathingal is an engineer, entrepreneur, exporter, and policy advocate based in Florida and Washington, D.C. He is Executive Director of the Indo-American Center and has been active in U.S.–India relations, education reform, and immigrant community leadership for more than three decades. In 2020, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the President’s Export Council.