The Myth That America Wants to Seize Oil

A familiar narrative is often repeated across parts of the developing world whenever the United States confronts oil-rich countries such as Iran or Venezuela. The claim is simple: America intervenes because it wants to steal their oil.

That explanation may sound convincing, but it belongs to an earlier era of geopolitics. In the twenty-first century, the real contest is no longer about seizing oil fields. It is about controlling the global supply chains, trade routes, and technological resources that sustain modern economic power.

The United States is now the largest crude oil producer in the world, producing roughly 13.5 million barrels of oil per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The shale revolution transformed the American energy sector and turned the country into a dominant force in global energy markets.

America today exports large volumes of petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, and is widely considered a net exporter of petroleum on a total products basis.

ALSO READ Searching for a desert rose: How the Iran war is pushing India into a crude trap

In other words, the United States no longer needs to conquer foreign oil fields to sustain its economy.

The real issue today is not the ownership of oil fields.

The real issue is control of global supply chains.

The Central Strategic Rival: China

The rise of China is the defining geopolitical development of the twenty-first century.

China is the largest importer of crude oil in the world, bringing in roughly 11 to 12 million barrels per day. More than 70 percent of China’s oil consumption depends on imports from abroad.

This creates a structural vulnerability.

China’s massive industrial economy depends on energy and raw materials transported through long and fragile maritime supply chains.

If those supply routes become unstable, China’s manufacturing base and economic growth face immediate pressure.

China’s dependence on maritime logistics is particularly striking. Roughly 80 percent of China’s imported oil travels by sea, passing through a series of narrow global chokepoints that can become strategic pressure points during geopolitical competition.

This is why energy logistics now sits at the heart of global power competition.

The Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian Factor

One of the most critical chokepoints in the global energy system is the Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 20 percent of the world’s traded oil passes through this narrow waterway, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Asian economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India, rely heavily on oil shipments traveling through this corridor.

China, in particular, receives a large share of its imported oil from the Middle East.

Any instability in this region immediately affects global energy markets. Tanker insurance costs rise, shipping slows, and energy prices react.

This is why tensions involving Iran carry global consequences far beyond the Middle East. Control over the stability of the Strait of Hormuz directly affects China’s energy security. Because China depends heavily on oil shipments from the Persian Gulf, any disruption or strategic leverage over this corridor places pressure on one of the most critical supply lines sustaining China’s industrial economy.

Venezuela and the Global Energy Chessboard

Venezuela represents another important piece of the global energy puzzle.

The country holds the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated at more than 300 billion barrels.

For years, large portions of Venezuelan oil exports moved through sanctions-evading networks and ultimately reached Chinese buyers at discounted prices. These discounted supplies provided China with an important alternative energy source that helped sustain its industrial expansion.

Recent geopolitical pressures and shifting trade patterns have begun to alter those flows.

Increasing amounts of Venezuelan crude have begun moving toward Western markets, including refineries in the United States that are capable of processing heavy crude. Each such shift reduces China’s access to discounted energy supplies and weakens one of the logistical advantages that supported its rapid industrial growth.

Every shift in energy logistics subtly reshapes the global industrial balance of power.

Cheap and reliable energy strengthens manufacturing economies. Disruptions in supply chains weaken them.

Panama Canal and the Power of Trade Routes

Energy flows are only one dimension of modern geopolitics.

Trade routes are another.

The Panama Canal handles roughly five percent of global maritime trade, making it one of the most important shipping corridors in the world.

Much of the canal’s traffic connects manufacturing centers in Asia with consumer markets on the eastern coast of the United States.

China has increasingly attempted to expand its influence over global logistics networks through infrastructure investments under its Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese state-linked companies have invested in more than one hundred ports and maritime facilities around the world, creating an expanding network that supports China’s global supply chains.

In this context, Chinese investments in port infrastructure and logistics facilities around the Panama Canal have raised concerns in Washington about Beijing’s growing influence over critical maritime trade routes.

For the United States, countering that influence is strategically important because logistics hubs around the canal affect the efficiency and reliability of supply chains linking Chinese manufacturing to global markets.

Shipping delays increase transportation costs. Supply chain disruptions ripple through global markets.

In the age of globalization, logistics has become a power.

Greenland and the Rare Earth Competition

Modern technological competition increasingly depends on access to rare earth minerals.

These elements are essential for advanced electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, defense technologies, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

China currently dominates much of the global rare earth processing industry and has used that dominance as strategic leverage in global technology supply chains.

However, Greenland possesses vast, untapped deposits of rare-earth minerals and other critical resources.

Developing these resources could help diversify global supply chains and reduce China’s strategic dominance in critical minerals.

For Washington, interest in Greenland therefore reflects a broader effort to counter China’s control over materials essential for advanced technologies.

In the coming decades, control over these minerals may determine leadership in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and next-generation manufacturing.

The Strategic Importance of Supply Chains

History repeatedly demonstrates that wars and geopolitical contests are often decided not only by battlefield victories but by control of logistics.

Alexander the Great defeated the island fortress of Tyre in 332 BC by cutting off its supply lines.

Julius Caesar subdued the Gallic stronghold of Alesia in 52 BC by isolating the defenders from reinforcements and supplies.

Napoleon’s invasion of Russia in 1812 collapsed largely because his supply chains disintegrated.

Logistics has always shaped outcomes.

In the modern world, power is built not only on armies but on energy systems, trade routes, manufacturing networks, and technological supply chains.

Trump’s Strategy and the Consequential Presidency

When viewed individually, American policies toward Iran, Venezuela, Panama, and Greenland may appear unrelated.

Viewed together, however, they reveal a larger strategic pattern.

They represent components of an emerging effort to shape the infrastructure of global power in the twenty-first century and to counter China’s growing influence over global supply chains.

The central strategic question is whether democratic nations will retain influence over the systems that sustain global trade and technological development.

If authoritarian powers dominate those systems, the international order will inevitably shift toward authoritarian norms.

If democratic nations maintain leadership, the global system built on open markets, technological innovation, and political freedom may continue to evolve and endure.

This is why the present moment may prove historically consequential.

China’s Strategic Mistake: Overplaying Its Hand Too Soon

China’s rise over the past four decades has been one of the most remarkable economic transformations in modern history. Yet in recent years, Beijing appears to have made a strategic miscalculation.

Through aggressive actions in the South China Sea, economic coercion of smaller nations, expanding military pressure on Taiwan, and the use of infrastructure lending and supply chain dominance as geopolitical leverage, China increasingly signaled ambitions for global dominance rather than gradual integration into the existing international order.

In doing so, Beijing may have revealed its strategic intentions before it fully possessed the economic, military, and diplomatic capacity required to sustain such ambitions.

Rather than quietly consolidating power, China’s actions exposed it as the principal long-term challenger to American leadership.

Contrary to common assumptions, the resistance to this shift has not emerged from a unified international coalition determined to contain China. Many countries continue to balance economic ties with Beijing while avoiding direct confrontation.

The decisive pushback has come primarily from the United States itself.

China may have believed that cultivating bilateral economic relationships with individual Western powers would gradually weaken American confidence in its own leadership. By expanding trade ties and investment partnerships, Beijing may have calculated that Washington would eventually accept a diminished role in a multipolar world.

Instead, the opposite appears to have happened.

For leaders such as Donald Trump, China’s expanding geopolitical footprint reinforced the conviction that the United States must act decisively to defend the foundations of its power, even if others hesitate to do so.

As U.S. Senator Marco Rubio recently told European audiences while discussing strategic competition with China, the United States is not prepared to manage its own decline. Even if parts of Europe appear resigned to that path, America has no intention of accepting it.

If that principle holds, China’s premature bid for global dominance may ultimately prove to be its greatest strategic error.

History shows that rising powers sometimes falter not because they lack strength, but because they reveal their ambitions before they are ready to bear the resistance that global leadership inevitably brings.

Why This Moment Matters

The geopolitical struggle unfolding today is not merely about regional conflicts.

It is about the future architecture of global power.

Energy routes, maritime chokepoints, rare earth minerals, and global logistics networks have become the strategic battlegrounds of the twenty-first century.

For countries like India, which now sits at the crossroads of global supply chains and Indo-Pacific security dynamics, these developments carry particular significance. India has emerged as a key democratic partner in maintaining open trade routes across the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region. As China seeks to expand its maritime influence from the South China Sea to ports across the Indian Ocean through infrastructure investments and strategic access agreements, the stability of global supply chains increasingly depends on cooperation among democratic maritime powers.

If authoritarian powers succeed in dominating the arteries of global trade and technology, the international order will inevitably tilt toward coercion and control.

If democratic nations retain influence over these systems, the global framework built on open markets, innovation, and individual liberty can continue to evolve.

Freedom and prosperity are never accidents of history.

They are the result of deliberate choices made by nations that understand the stakes.

The choices made in this decade may well determine whether the twenty-first century remains an era defined by open societies and free citizens, or one shaped by the ambitions of authoritarian power.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of financialexpress.com.

Vinson Xavier Palathingal is an engineer, entrepreneur, exporter, and policy advocate based in Florida and Washington, D.C. He is Executive Director of the Indo-American Center and has been active in U.S.–India relations, education reform, and immigrant community leadership for more than three decades. In 2020, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the President’s Export Council.