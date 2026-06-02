The ceasefire may hold. Oil prices may fall. Markets may celebrate.

But India must not move on without learning the lesson.

The real lesson of the Iran crisis is not that oil prices briefly spiked and then retreated. The real lesson is that India’s economic rise remains vulnerable to geopolitical shocks beyond its control. A temporary decline in oil prices should not become a national sedative.

For India, oil is not merely fuel. It is inflation, transportation, fertilizer, food prices, industrial growth, aviation, currency stability, and ultimately political stability itself. When the Persian Gulf trembles, India feels the aftershock.

If there is one takeaway from the Iran crisis, it is this: India cannot aspire to great-power status while remaining exposed to strategic vulnerabilities that it neither controls nor adequately prepares for.

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A Ceasefire Is Not a Strategy

The easing of tensions between the United States and Iran may bring temporary relief to energy markets. That is welcome news for consumers, businesses, and governments alike.

But a ceasefire is not a strategy.

The temptation in India, as in many countries, is to view geopolitical crises through the lens of immediate economic impact. When prices rise, concern grows. When prices fall, attention shifts elsewhere.

That mindset misses the larger issue.

The true significance of the Iran crisis lies not in the short-term fluctuations of oil markets, but in the structural vulnerabilities it exposed. The crisis revealed how deeply India’s economic trajectory remains linked to developments occurring thousands of miles away in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

The immediate shock may be fading. The underlying risk remains.

India’s Growth Story Meets Geopolitical Reality

India today stands at a critical intersection between economic ambition and geopolitical reality.

For decades, India’s development story has been built on rising consumption, expanding infrastructure, technological innovation, and integration into the global economy. Yet beneath that success lies a persistent weakness: energy dependence.

India has made important progress in diversifying its sources of crude oil and natural gas. Yet much of its energy security remains connected to the Persian Gulf and the sea lanes that carry energy supplies across the Indian Ocean.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important chokepoints. Any disruption in that region affects not only oil-producing nations but also energy-importing economies such as India.

The lesson is straightforward.

A nation cannot become a global power while remaining critically dependent on unstable external energy corridors.

The Geopolitics of Oil Still Runs the World

Many policymakers speak today as though the world has already entered a post-hydrocarbon age.

The reality is very different.

The modern economy may be increasingly digital, but its foundations remain remarkably physical. Oil, natural gas, shipping routes, ports, electricity grids, and industrial infrastructure continue to underpin global prosperity.

Global power still moves on oil tankers.

American naval dominance is deeply tied to securing maritime trade routes. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is as much an energy-security strategy as it is an infrastructure program. Russia’s geopolitical relevance remains linked to its role as a major energy supplier.

The world may talk about artificial intelligence and renewable energy, but industrial civilization still runs on reliable energy supplies.

India ignores this reality at its own peril.

China Understood Energy Security Earlier Than India

One reason China has gained strategic leverage over the past three decades is that it understood early that energy security is national security.

Beijing built strategic petroleum reserves, secured long-term energy contracts, invested in ports across continents, expanded transportation infrastructure, and pursued multiple energy pathways simultaneously.

China did not assume stability. It prepared for instability.

India, by contrast, has often approached energy policy more reactively. Political cycles, bureaucratic delays, legal disputes, environmental controversies, and competing priorities have frequently slowed long-term planning.

China thinks like a civilization preparing for geopolitical shocks.

India has too often behaved like a democracy, hoping such shocks will not occur.

The Iran crisis demonstrates why that difference matters.

India’s Strategic Blind Spot

India’s foreign policy has long been admired for its emphasis on balance, restraint, and strategic autonomy.

These are valuable principles.

But there is a difference between balance and leadership.

India often approaches global affairs through philosophical consistency rather than strategic consequence. That instinct reflects the country’s civilizational traditions and its longstanding preference for moral balance in international affairs. While admirable in many contexts, great-power politics often demands a different lens. The question is not whether every nation possesses the same rights in theory, but whether specific actions contribute to stability or instability in practice.

Great powers do not merely observe crises. They shape outcomes before crises become unmanageable.

One of India’s strategic blind spots has been its tendency to approach international conflicts through moral symmetry rather than strategic consequence.

This tendency became particularly visible in discussions surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

As a nation that understands both the power and responsibility associated with nuclear weapons, India occupied a unique position. Unlike many Western powers, India possessed longstanding ties with Tehran while maintaining growing strategic relations with Washington.

India was among the few countries capable of speaking credibly to both sides.

That influence should not be exaggerated. India could never dictate Iranian policy. Yet it possessed an opportunity to advocate restraint, stability, and non-proliferation from a position of trust.

Instead, India often appeared more comfortable observing events than shaping them.

That may be prudent diplomacy.

It is not always leadership.

Why Iran Is Different

Understanding Iran requires understanding that it is not merely another nation-state.

The Islamic Republic combines political authority, religious legitimacy, revolutionary ideology, and state power in ways that few modern governments do.

In his book Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari argues that large human systems are sustained by shared beliefs powerful enough to organize millions of people around common purposes.

Iran’s political system is built upon one of the strongest forms of such belief: the fusion of divine legitimacy and political authority.

This helps explain why meaningful defections from the upper levels of the regime have historically been limited. Many actors within the system do not view themselves merely as political participants. They see themselves as guardians of a sacred order.

This reality makes Iran uniquely difficult to influence.

The United States has often sought pragmatic insiders capable of facilitating change within difficult systems. Similar thinking has appeared in discussions surrounding countries such as Venezuela, where stable transitions were often viewed as more likely to emerge from within existing institutions than from external pressure alone.

Iran presents a more complex challenge.

That complexity is precisely why the nuclear issue became so consequential.

Great Powers Shape Crises Before They Explode

One lesson rises above all others.

Great powers are not merely commentators on crises. They shape outcomes before crises become unmanageable.

The ability to tell even friendly nations uncomfortable truths is part of strategic maturity.

India’s foreign policy establishment has often equated neutrality with wisdom. Yet neutrality without influence can become vulnerability without leverage.

The Iran crisis demonstrates the cost of avoiding difficult geopolitical choices.

India may escape the worst economic consequences if the ceasefire holds. But that should not be mistaken for strategic success.

Luck is not policy.

India’s Biggest Energy Contradiction

The Iran crisis also exposes a deeper structural weakness.

For decades, India has spoken about strategic autonomy while underinvesting in the energy systems necessary to achieve it.

Yet there are reasons for optimism.

India has finally begun moving in the right direction.

The country’s nuclear-energy program, long constrained by political hesitation, bureaucratic delays, liability concerns, and public skepticism, has recently gained momentum.

Nevertheless, one uncomfortable reality remains.

India became a nuclear weapons power before becoming a serious nuclear energy power.

Few statements better capture the contradiction at the heart of India’s strategic thinking.

India Is Finally Moving in the Right Direction

To be fair, India has begun correcting this imbalance.

The progress achieved at Kalpakkam’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, the government’s Nuclear Energy Mission, growing interest in Small Modular Reactors, and the ambitious target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 all signal a recognition that energy security and national security are inseparable.

These developments deserve recognition.

The direction is finally correct.

The challenge facing India today is no longer one of direction.

It is one of speed.

The geopolitical environment is evolving faster than India’s energy transition.

That gap must close.

Why Nuclear Power Is No Longer Optional

Every major energy source available to India carries limitations.

Oil is imported.

Natural gas remains vulnerable to geopolitical disruption.

Coal faces environmental and long-term sustainability challenges.

Solar and wind are essential components of the future energy mix, but their intermittency limits their ability to provide continuous baseload power.

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Nuclear energy remains the only scalable, low-carbon, high-density energy source capable of supporting the long-term requirements of a modern industrial economy while reducing strategic dependence on unstable regions.

India possesses substantial thorium resources and has long maintained a vision of achieving energy security through advanced nuclear technologies.

That vision now deserves urgency.

The Iran crisis should serve as a reminder that energy security is not merely an economic issue.

It is a national security issue.

What India Must Do Now

India must stop treating nuclear power as a politically sensitive topic and start treating it as a national necessity.

Encouragingly, recent government initiatives indicate that this shift has already begun. The task now is to accelerate and sustain that momentum over the coming decades.

India should continue expanding nuclear capacity, investing in advanced reactor technologies, strengthening international cooperation, diversifying energy imports, expanding strategic petroleum reserves, and modernizing transportation infrastructure.

More importantly, India needs a cultural shift in how it thinks about infrastructure itself.

Too often, critical projects become trapped between bureaucracy, litigation, activism, symbolism, and short-term electoral politics.

Serious nations build decades ahead.

India cannot become a great power while postponing the infrastructure decisions that great-power status requires.

The Real Lesson

The real lesson of the Iran crisis has nothing to do with whether oil settles at $60, $70, or $80 a barrel.

The lesson is that India remains vulnerable to decisions made thousands of miles away.

A ceasefire may lower prices, but it does not lower dependence.

The next crisis may emerge from the Persian Gulf, the South China Sea, Eastern Europe, or somewhere nobody anticipates today. The location is less important than the underlying reality: a nation aspiring to great-power status cannot build its future upon strategic vulnerabilities it refuses to confront.

India’s future will not be secured by economic growth alone, nor by the assumption that today’s progress will automatically be sufficient for tomorrow’s challenges.

It will be secured by energy security, strategic realism, infrastructure development, and the willingness to make difficult decisions before circumstances make them unavoidable.

Great powers do not merely survive crises.

They learn from them.

That is the choice before India today.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of financialexpress.com.

Vinson Xavier Palathingal is an engineer, entrepreneur, exporter, and policy advocate based in Florida and Washington, D.C. He is Executive Director of the Indo-American Center and has been active in U.S.–India relations, education reform, and immigrant community leadership for more than three decades. In 2020, he was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the President’s Export Council.